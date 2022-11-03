Never more important to vote than right now

As we go (figuratively in Washington) to the polls to vote next week, it has never been more important to do so.
Never in my 84 years — 62 years as a voter — has America come closer to losing its representative democracy.
Both Republicans and Democrats have historically played shenanigans with elections, each trying to give themselves an unfair advantage.
The best known instrument has been gerrymandering of voting districts, which Americans have experienced at least since 1812 when then Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry signed a bill that created a partisan district in Boston.
In our own time, we are experiencing a far greater evil in the Republican Party’s refusal to accept losses at the polls. Many GOP candidates across the nation even are refusing to say whether they will accept losing their race.
“This position is an astonishing rejection of the whole premise on which this nation was founded: that voters have the right to choose their leaders,” says Heather Cox Richardson in her website newsletter, Letters from an American.
She is an historian and history professor at Boston College. She formerly taught history at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and is the author of six books.
“Republicans’ rejection of the idea that voters have the right to choose their leaders is not a new phenomenon,” Richardson writes. “It is part and parcel of Republican governance since the 1980s.”
She cites GOP efforts in 1986 to eliminate 60,000 to 80,000 Louisiana voters’ access to the polls and quotes a regional director of the Republican National Committee as saying, “If it’s a close race … , this could keep the Black vote down considerably.”
Richardson goes on to document Republican false claims of subsequent election fraud down to Tuesday’s election.
In 1996, the Republican controlled House and Senate launched investigations. Then House speaker Newt Gingrich claimed proof that noncitizens cast illegal ballots that determined at least one election.
After 10 months of investigating, the Republican-dominated Senate Rules Committee unanimously dismissed charges levied against Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-Louisiana.
Defending herself cost Landrieu half a million dollars in legal fees and the committees spent $250,000 investigating her election. Landrieu served three terms in the Senate before being defeated by Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, in 2015.
In 1998, Florida’s legislature passed a law requiring voter lists to be purged of convicted felons, dead people, and duplicates.
Under the law, individuals on the list are required to justify their right to vote.
Some 100,000 legitimate Florida voters were purged before the 2000 election. Most of the purged were Black, and therefore presumed to be Democrat votes. Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush won the state’s electoral votes and thereby the nation’s Electoral College.
Voting restrictions skyrocketed after the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act in 2013.
“Now, less than a decade later, Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been open about suppressing Democratic votes, easing voting restrictions for three reliably Republican counties devastated by Hurricane Ian but refusing to adjust the restrictions in hard-hit, Democratic-leaning Orange County,” Richardson wrote.
In the runup to this year’s critical midterm election, Republican leaders have utterly failed to repudiate GOP candidates in many states who are campaigning with racial and antisemitic appeals to voters.
This all, of course, is married to the calculated scheme of former President Donald Trump to steal his way back into the White House by helping the GOP take control of both the House and Senate.
In that eventuality, the Department of Justice would be thwarted from prosecuting Trump for high crimes.
I plead with my Republican friends to stop the steal here and now by rejecting the leadership of a disgusting man who dreams of becoming a dictator.
That is done by swallowing hard and voting for Democrats until the GOP rediscovers its senses.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.