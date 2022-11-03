Never more important to vote than right now

Terence L. Day

As we go (figuratively in Washington) to the polls to vote next week, it has never been more important to do so.

Never in my 84 years — 62 years as a voter — has America come closer to losing its representative democracy.

Both Republicans and Democrats have historically played shenanigans with elections, each trying to give themselves an unfair advantage.

