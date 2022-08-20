News should not include conclusions, opinions

It wasn’t until college that I learned about Paul Harvey and his noon news broadcast. It was called “Paul Harvey News and Comment.” The fact he included the word “comment” was important. I’ll go into more on that shortly.
If you’re like me then you miss hearing his voice and storytelling. I found a great website that has a large number of his “News and Comment” shows and his “Rest of the Story” shows available for download.
From time to time I will find a “News and Comment” broadcast that shares a similar date from yesteryear. It is fun to go back in time. It is also fun to see what happened with some of the stories he covered. If you’re interested in checking out the website you can find it at paulharveyarchives.com/.
When you think of the word “news,” what comes to mind? It looks like a word that at one point was made up from the idea of providing information about “new” events/happenings/goings on, etc. People want to be in the know —- they want the news.
People seek out the news by browsing newspapers and watching nightly newscasts. Sometimes the news finds us by word-of-mouth or intermixed with our social media usage.
I am not sure if it is a new phenomenon or not, but I find many times what we receive is current event-based opinions, not news.
Going back to our dear friend, Paul Harvey, he didn’t hide the fact that he was going to tell both news and provide commentary about said news. He didn’t hide the fact that you were getting both news and comment.
His openness about his commentary is nothing like today’s media. When picking up a newspaper or listening to the national news breaks on the local radio station you’re getting a bunch of opinions that are being passed as news.
For example, an article in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Giuliani targeted in election probe” (Aug. 16) appears that it should be about Rudy Giuliani. Much of the article, however, is about Donald Trump.
The article stated “law enforcement scrutiny” has “escalated dramatically.” The evidence of this includes a civil case against his company, the on-going farce investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, and the unprecedented raid on his house in Florida when the FBI went searching for documents.
Do you realize the FBI felt it was necessary to search the entire house, including the drawers of personal clothing, when they knew the location of the disputed documents? They were in a room in which the FBI requested the Secret Service lock.
The authors of the above mentioned article, Kate Brumback and Jill Colivin, inserted opinionated language about Trump in an article that was supposed to be about Giuliani. They also drew conclusions within the article.
It’s not the job of reporters to provide conclusions or opinions. Reporters should provide factual information about the subject of the report. They should paint the picture so that the reader can understand what is happening.
Ultimately, the reader should draw their own conclusion or opinion.
Sometimes I have to document an event. It’s not my job to include my opinions or to draw conclusions. I work with new people to help educate them on the difference between reporting facts and drawing conclusions or opinions.
I tell the co-workers if they wrote, “the man was very happy,” they would be providing the reader with a conclusion. I go on to explain that we need to describe what was seen and heard that led us to the conclusion the man was happy. If we do a good job describing what we witnessed, then the reader will also draw the conclusion the man was happy.
Unless a reporter wants to be upfront, like Paul Harvey, and state the article is both news and comment, then the author should work hard to just make it facts sans conclusions and opinions.
Anderson, a former co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show and has a degree in philosophy. He enjoys photography, woodworking and sports. When not performing computer programming, he volunteers in the community.