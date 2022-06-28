No easy task,but we can’t afford to wait

It’s complicated, but not impossible. The “it” refers to changing the world we live in. Last Thursday’s Opinion page included a letter asking “questions that have no answers.” Lisa Kliger shared these posers: “What if our children lived in a world where no one would harm them? … What if nations would share their resources without going to war? … What if we felt enough love and respect for our miraculous planet-home to let it heal with us, together?”
The same page described Jade Stellmon’s recollections of a world gripped four years ago by the sacrificial rescues of a dozen youths from an underwater cave in Thailand. In “Sacrifices required to save children,” she compared that response with our own responses to “the perilous circumstances that endanger our children every day.”
Children now are prepared for “active shooting scenarios … fire drills … wildfires, record heat and catastrophic storms.” These seemingly disparate issues are more related than they appear. Weather extremes exacerbated by climate change affect human behavior, how we interact with each other. It’s complicated.
A “Wired” article widens the embrace: “Can Democracy Include a World Beyond Humans?” Planetary governance might possibly “extend decision making” to animals and ecosystems. Not too far-fetched if we admit that our life support comes from ecosystems: the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. Even urban dwellers recognize that the vicissitudes of nature control how, sometimes whether, we live.
These ideas are not new. Respect for Earth’s resources predates history. World religions manifest a somewhat unified view of creation. Such unity suggests that unified solutions for our planetary problems might be possible.
A major issue is leadership and lack of political will. World leaders must agree on substantive approaches to adjusting our collective lives toward restoring and maintaining our source of sustenance: Earth’s biosphere. The good news is that emerging technologies offer viable energy alternatives to fossil fuels. The bad news is that moneyed interests, from multinational corporations to global politicians funded by these corporations, impede our weaning from fossil fuels while transitioning to clean energy.
A recent Guardian article describes “How millions of lives can be saved if the U.S. acts now on climate.” Oliver Millman writes, “The rapidly shrinking window of opportunity for the US to pass significant climate legislation will have mortal, as well as political stakes.”
The responsibility is America’s, he says. As the “second largest polluter of greenhouse gases,” our “political vagaries will in large part decide how many people in faraway countries will be subjected to deadly heat, as well as endure punishing storms, floods, drought and other consequences of the climate emergency.”
Recent research reports, “millions of lives around the world will be saved, or lost,” depending on how we move “towards a future without planet-heating emissions.” Researchers estimate if the U.S. can cut emissions to net zero by 2050, “a total of 7.4 million lives around the world will be saved over this century.” A net zero America could also “save the world $3.7 trillion in costs to adapt to the rising heat.”
Consensus for a carbon fee has converged among economists across the political spectrum. Three years ago, 3,623 economists signed “the largest public statement of economists in history” in the Wall Street Journal. Signatories included 28 Nobel Laureates, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers.
Its “most cost-effective” recommendation for reducing carbon emissions was an annually increasing carbon tax to replace the need for less efficient carbon regulations, and a border carbon adjustment to enhance U.S. competitiveness and incentivize other nations to tax carbon emissions. All revenue would be returned directly to U.S. citizens through lump-sum rebates.
Such legislation would challenge the economic status-quo, allow market forces to adjust, and reduce carbon emissions. Technological advances are great, but we need to reduce to zero our dependence on fossil fuels.
“Net zero” carbon emissions by 2050 is the goal of legislation supported by Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). The clean energy it’s projected to provide should help save many of those 7.4 million lives.
The challenges are complicated, but not impossible. Success requires broad agreement on facts and underlying principles. We can’t afford to wait.
