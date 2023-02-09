Not surprised Biden delivered at State of the Union

Polman

The State of the Union is usually a useless stale slog that turns healthy brain cells to mush.

Charlie Cook, the veteran Washington pundit, got it right some years ago when he said of the State of the Union, “On my deathbed, watching it will be on the long list of hours that I will wish I could retrieve and spend doing almost anything else.”

But this week’s State of the Union was a rare treat that proved for the umpteenth time Joe Biden should never be underestimated. At this point in his achievement-studded presidency, are we really supposed to be surprised that he kicked butt? In truth, It was hilarious to watch a mentally sharp 80-year-old torment the MAGA clown caucus the way a cat toys with a dead mouse.

