It’s time to price carbon
On Nov. 3, citing a World Economic Forum report, the Guardian reported, “Creating an international price for carbon emissions could reduce global greenhouse gasses by 12 percent at a cost of less than 1 percent of global GDP.”
If global governments agreed to set a price for pollution to help cut carbon emissions, the report said, “the cost would be less than the economic losses triggered by the fallout of a runaway climate crisis.” In other words, we can pay now, or pay later.
The idea is that “carbon revenues” levied on the world’s greatest polluters would be recycled “to help hard-pressed households or plowed back into green industries” to help reduce emissions and create jobs and economic growth.
Setting a global carbon price could make a “significant contribution to tackling global warming by accelerating emissions reductions,” said Bob Moritz, global chair of the international auditing firm PwC. The World Economic Forum report was based on a recent International Monetary Fund proposal to accelerate cuts in emissions to stay within a 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius increase in global heating by 2030.
Moritz said this could be done “without severe economic damage to livelihoods and business” despite uneven effects across the world. Under the IMF proposal, high greenhouse gas emitters in high-income countries would pay $75 per ton of carbon dioxide emitted. Middle- and low-income countries would pay $50 and $25, respectively.
These ideas are particularly relevant in the United States, the world’s largest polluter. Currently there is a proposal in the Senate to finalize climate policies with a price on carbon. A fee on corporate polluters will help reach 50 percent emissions reductions by 2030.
Please contact your congressional representatives and encourage them to support this proposal in a bipartisan effort.
Pete Haug
Colfax
Because of Inslee, alive
Daily News columnists Scotty Anderson and Chuck Pezeshki are at it again. Scotty castigates Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee as a dictator and tyrant because he requires masks on all and vaccinations for state employees. Chuck asks to drop all vaccine mandates for employment and all mask requirements because they don’t work.
They both advocate for Washington to drop its requirements immediately. Idaho has a COVID-19 death rate of 196 per 100,000 population and Washington 122. If Washington had Idaho’s death rate it would have had about 15,200 deaths instead of 8,767. Thus more than 6,400 Washingtonians may owe their lives to Inslee’s “tyranny.” Idaho has avoided that tyranny with predictable results.
Bill Parks
Moscow
Fair comparison?
Is Chuck Pezeshki the Bill Maher of the Palouse?
Tim Ewers
Moscow
Conversation needed
Moscow has an identity crisis. People who’ve lived here for decades are moving away or thinking about it. Newcomers who’ve fled places more dangerous, crowded, expensive, isolating, toxic, or at risk from climate change are relieved by comparison. Others are bringing ideology that feels antithetical to Moscow’s proud reputation for being different from the mainstream: friendlier, safer, more diverse, inclusive, engaged, compassionate, imaginative, hopeful, and — dare I say it — progressive? Moscow is making international news, but not in a flattering way (bit.ly/3F2mMPz). It’s time for a serious community conversation, dirty laundry and all.
We have a chance to restore — or redefine — Moscow’s sense of place when two new elected officials join the five long-timers early next year, while their energy and vision for what is possible are fresh and persuasive.
This is to ask the incoming council and mayor to convene a community listening session (with provisions for safety during the pandemic). Moscow’s regular bi-annual community survey would be an inadequate substitute, when subjects are more complex than numbers on a spreadsheet or dots on a graph, and circumstances don’t fit neatly along a Likert scale.
Unsuccessful candidates in recent elections illuminated concerns. Segments of Moscow’s population seem invisible to policymakers. Growth feels out of control and injurious to existing neighborhoods. Attainable housing is sparse. The employment base is narrow. University students are contributing members of this community, not just conduits for outside revenue from their parents. Many are skeptical about water, government spending, and land use planning. Some question the government’s transparency and trustworthiness. Then there’s that elephant in the room involving coexistence with a particularly rapacious church leader.
It would be easy to bail on Moscow, but embers of its enviable differentness are still around. It seems worthwhile to give them some oxygen. A community conversation could do that.
Nancy Chaney
Moscow
Level the playing field
Then-President Obama said that the world is more prosperous than ever before, but wages are flat and inequality is widening. Productive people foresee diminishing opportunities for themselves and their children. They fear the future.
“If the benefits of Globalization accrue only to the people at the very top, if our democracies seem incapable of delivering broad based opportunities for everyone, then people will push back, out of anger or out of fear. And politicians — some sincere, and some entirely cynical — will tap that anger and fear. Harkening back to bygone days of law and order, and predictability, and national glory, arguing that we must rebuild walls, and disengage from a chaotic world.” (Obama, addressing the Canadian Parliament, June 29, 2016)
Condoleezza Rice agrees. “Trump touched the hearts of people: ‘You contribute, too. The elites look down on you; they’ve forgotten you.’ That’s something we still need to pay attention to.” Asked if a revolution is coming, she said that a revolution happens when you don’t see an evolution coming.
Here’s a way to share the benefits of globalization: UBI — Universal Basic Income.
After World War II, the factories in Europe and Asia were bombed out of existence. We stood virtually alone, as a manufacturing powerhouse. We enjoyed a golden era, utilizing our virtual monopoly power to support union labor. Blue collar workers entered the middle class.
Today, we compete with low-cost production around the world, thanks to the World Trade Organization, which was set up without labor or environmental standards.
Perhaps we could level the playing field a little, by introducing unions, workplace safety and environmental standards to the WTO. I wonder if producing countries would welcome that.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman