Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.