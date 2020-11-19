Passing the RPM Act
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar to be used exclusively on the racetrack.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Reflections on Nov. 3
I waved signs for candidates I supported on Nov. 3. One truck too many hit the pedal and sped by giving me the hand, the driver yelling “4 more years,” and/or swearing. I was definitely on situational alert.
Over the years, I have witnessed people around the world struggling against wars and policies and for democratic reform and independence. I have witnessed a person shot and killed, tear gas lobbied at crowds from the ground and from helicopters, humans swinging batons and weighted capes against other humans, broken windows and boarded-up shops, tanks rolling down streets and a car race through demonstrators, some hit, and attempt to drive off.
I was in China during the pro-Democracy movement. Soldiers were at the front of my hotel enforcing martial law. I wanted to witness, so I climbed out my second-story window and into a tree to get to the street. In those days news traveled by fax and was posted on walls. People had been told they would be arrested for posting and reading the “news” and, sure enough, military cars were parked at each wall. The irony that news is a controversy now and that much of the above is taking place in the U.S. is not lost on me.
Voting and waving signs on No. 3 was my opportunity to express my objection to lying, belittling, racism, sexism, religious intolerance, yelling, intimidation, greed, the widening economic gap and everything it represents and policies related to the environment and climate change. Nov. 3 was about expressing my participation in and support of the democratic process.
That the election was close quantified the deep differences, including with regard to core values. The soul of our nation is tied to making America again a country of the people, by the people and for the people. We can, we have to, do it together.
Tina Baldwin
Moscow
Willing to wait
The results are not final. And with all of their wishful thinking the news media or the Democrats cannot officially call a winner. No state has yet to even certify election results, meaning Trump has not yet lost and that Biden is not yet president elect.
Many questions remain as hundreds of sworn affidavits alleging voter fraud and manipulation accumulate. In 2000, the Al Gore team took 36 days to investigate the election results before George Bush was finally certified the next president.
After the left spent millions of dollars and four years pushing false narratives and a Russia/Trump collusion hoax, I believe spending four weeks investigating the possibility of election interference seems reasonable. Regardless of party affiliation or one’s personal opinion of any candidate, all Americans should feel confident that their vote counts and that all elections are honest and fair.
If Biden wins, I will not be happy to concede, but I and most conservatives are willing to accept the outcome peacefully if Biden is the legitimate winner. Something unheard of on the left.
Joe Long
Moscow
Support for Ethiopian government
As a member of your constituent, I urge you to support the United States’ strategic and geopolitical interest in the horn of Africa by supporting the Ethiopian government’s effort to root out terrorism and maintain law and order in the Tigray region. TPLF (Tigray People Liberation Front), a group registered in the Global Terrorism Database, has committed criminal actions against innocent civilians. Actions being taken by the government is solely against TPLF and not the people of Tigray.
I plead with you to: support efforts of the Ethiopian government to quell terrorist attacks and bring peace and stability throughout Ethiopia; enlist leaders of TPLF as terrorists; provide financial and logistical support to the Ethiopian government to combat terroristic acts; and work with congressional leaders to freeze the assets of TPLF leaders.
Samuel Sholib
Pullman