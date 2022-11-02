A leader for all

I was raised in a small eastern Washington village by parents with strong political viewpoints. Often there were spirited discussions, but occasionally there was agreement. One individual who both parents supported was Washington Gov. Dan Evans. He was an individual who listened to all sides of an issue and who treated all viewpoints with dignity and respect.

In northern Idaho, we have the opportunity to reelect such a leader. David Nelson is open, honest and interested in other’s ideas. He has served us well to promote good health care, education and good government.

