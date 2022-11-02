A leader for all
I was raised in a small eastern Washington village by parents with strong political viewpoints. Often there were spirited discussions, but occasionally there was agreement. One individual who both parents supported was Washington Gov. Dan Evans. He was an individual who listened to all sides of an issue and who treated all viewpoints with dignity and respect.
In northern Idaho, we have the opportunity to reelect such a leader. David Nelson is open, honest and interested in other’s ideas. He has served us well to promote good health care, education and good government.
It is my honor and privilege to vote for such a leader.
Mary Sherman McGregor
Moscow
Inconvenient truth
Planned Parenthood and California donors are funding a deceitful smear campaign against Rep. Brandon Mitchell while hiding behind a political action committee called the Idaho Liberty Defense PAC. The name sounds innocent enough, but if you look it up on the elections division portal, you’ll see that their money funds a pro-abortion agenda. You may have gotten a mailer that tells you to vote “like her life depends on it” and then misrepresented what Rep. Mitchell stands for.
If you truly want to vote for life, then vote for Mitchell. He not only votes, but lives in support of Idaho women. He and his wife were foster parents for years, caring for 11 children and adopting a lovely daughter whose life could’ve been snuffed out if the inconvenience of her birth had been prioritized over the value of her life. He is a generous person who gives of his scarce personal time to help others in need. He supports birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies. He supports women having access to medical care and lifesaving procedures. He supports families. He supports life — in its entirety. A vote for Mitchell is a vote for life. Don’t believe Planned Parenthood’s lies that say otherwise.
Jennifer Beasley
Moscow
They listen
Local political offices are very important, serving the lifeblood of our community. I encourage everyone to vote and support the excellent people offering to be public servants and to listen to our concerns.
Tom Lamar has served as Latah County commissioner since 2015 and has served our community in other roles for many years. He is a dedicated conservationist, a champion of rural communities and an advocate of healthcare for everyone.
John Bohman is running for Latah County commissioner this year because he wants to focus on family issues, education, safe highways and affordable healthcare. He is the third generation operator of his family farm on Little Bear Ridge, east of Troy.
BJ Swanson has been Latah County treasurer since 2018. She is a retired commercial bank vice president with over 30 years’ experience in management, budgeting, financial analysis and commercial real estate. Her exceptional skills and expertise are unrivaled.
Alexis Kim is running for Latah County clerk. She has worked in the auditor’s office for more than three years. She is nonpartisan and eager to engage with constituents to improve county systems.
I encourage you to vote for Lamar, Bohman, Swanson and Kim. They are committed to listening to constituents’ concerns and finding reasonable solutions.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
False narratives
We received some mailed fliers that maligned candidates and promoted a false narrative about the abortion bill in Idaho. Fear mongering and mudslinging is not helpful. The need to push false narratives and slander weakens the sender’s arguments. Honest expression of a candidate’s stand on issues and qualifications would be more helpful in choosing how to vote.
Far from being a threat to women, candidate Brandon Mitchell believes all life is sacred. He supports women’s health and wellbeing. Brandon supports small business, family values and better educational opportunities for our children. He is a good listener if you want to present your case to him. He is ready to help constituents if you contact him.
Idaho law states that abortion early in a pregnancy that is the result of reported rape or incest is permitted. Late term abortion is permitted when the life of the mother is threatened. Miscarriage is not abortion. There are legal requirements for abortions to be performed by licensed professionals. There is a requirement for counseling and ultrasound verification and a 24-hour waiting period. None of this endangers women. Abortion is not birth control. There are several easy ways to prevent pregnancy without killing unborn children.
Kathy Gray
Moscow
Backing Nelson
I’m going to support David Nelson for Idaho Senate in the upcoming election because he ably represents all of us in District 6, not just those who he agrees with. He is unfailingly polite, he communicates regularly and he believes in the rule of law. He understands the value of education, whether that be the public schools or our university system. His is a voice of reason in a chamber that is too often filled with political hearsay. He has represented us well without resorting to cheap histrionics, and I feel that he should be empowered to continue to do so.
John Pool
Moscow
She’ll make us stronger
I encourage you to cast your vote in support of Trish Carter-Goodheart as our next representative for District 6 House Seat A. Trish understands the issues facing families and rural communities. I first met Trish as she and her family walked in the University of Idaho Homecoming Parade and heard her speak at a local meet-and-greet. Trish brings a fresh perspective and is focused on better representation at the state level for our communities. From a young age, Trish has been actively engaged in making her community a better place through involvement and advocacy. Now she is stepping up to be our representative in Boise. Our state will be stronger with her voice at the table. Join me in voting for Trish Carter-Goodheart.
Molly Pannkuk
Moscow
Your vote is your power
I am so tired of the GOP claiming to be the party of freedom while the supermajority Idaho legislature acts as the morality police for all of us, legislating away our autonomy and freedoms to be who we are, love who we want to love, and make our own decisions about what’s best for our own children and families.
They have assumed responsibility for defining exactly when life begins and how we each should pursue life, liberty and happiness according to their rules.
We are all different, and we should celebrate those differences and let people live their lives to the fullest without infringing on their rights and freedoms.
Extremists refused to wear masks to protect themselves and others during a pandemic, claiming masks were an infringement of their personal freedom and rights. How do they not see the irony when they refuse to understand why we feel they are infringing on our personal freedoms and rights?
We should all have the freedom to control our own bodies and our own lives. Your vote is your power. Use it. Young people are turning out in record numbers as voters. Join them by registering and voting Nov. 8. Vote for Democrats. They are the ones who really care about protecting your freedoms and rights.
Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Hospital needs permanent solution
I have had the privilege of serving on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners for the past 18 years. In that time, I have witnessed and been a part of visionary and thoughtful planning and the implementation of new services all designed to better serve our community’s health care needs. What has consistently been considered with any expansion plan, is two-fold: Will it improve access to the demands for exceptional health care, and is it fiscally responsible?
In 2021, the Board of Commissioners approved asking 1,670 citizens not residing in the current taxing district, to vote on whether or not they wanted to expand the hospital district beyond the city limits of Pullman; 53.7% of those individuals voted no. Yes, the name of the hospital does indicate a regional approach to care because patient demographics provide evidence that people from other communities seek care at Pullman Regional Hospital. Why? Because our hospital proactively responds to the need for up-to-date technology, excellent patient care, and the recruitment of medical specialties as we listen to the voice of the community.
Due to increased population and demand, the current space is no longer adequate after completing 18 remodels in an effort to remedy the space deficiencies. It is time for a more permanent solution to this problem. Please consider going to the website, citizensforprh.org, for a wealth of information as you cast your ballots.
Tricia Grantham
Pullman
Bohman deserves vote
As a resident of Latah County, I encourage the election of John Bohman for county commissioner. John is a lifelong resident of Troy and Latah County and has been active with numerous entities. These include the Troy Volunteer Department (fire chief for three terms) and the Latah County Farm Service Agency. He is active in local FFA alumni events and fundraising and activities supporting school events. I think he would work hard for the residents in the county with respectful conversations, discussions and decisions for the good of everyone in Latah County.
Norma Bendel
Troy
Backing Lamarand Bohman
We are fortunate that Tom Lamar and John Bohman are running for Latah County commissioner in districts 2 and 3, respectively. Both candidates are very qualified and well-suited to the needs of Latah County.
Tom has served as our commissioner since 2015 and has demonstrated outstanding work ethic, problem solving and leadership. Tom understands the unique needs of rural communities and has focused on promoting local businesses and agriculture, job training, families and health care for all. Tom understands our residents often have divergent views. He takes the time to listen to all and gathers the necessary information to make a fair and informed decision. His ability to bridge gaps is unique and is sorely needed in today’s world.
John was born and raised in Troy and is a third-generation operator of the family farm. John understands the challenges faced by small businesses and rural families. John also understands the value of serving his community as evidenced by his 25 years as a volunteer with the Troy Fire Department and nine years with the Latah Farm Service Agency County Committee. His understanding of small communities and willingness to give back will make him a truly effective county commissioner.
We look forward to voting for Tom Lamar and John Bohman and hope you will too.
Steve McGeehanand Kathy Beerman
Moscow