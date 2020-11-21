Staying safe for the holidays
After listening to the pleas from governors Little and Inslee to curtail family gatherings, we made the tough decision to cancel our family Thanksgiving.
Instead of gathering with our adult children and their spouses, we will eat in different locations and Zoom in to share our desserts and play games together.
This was not a pleasant decision to make, but the only one of our children who can join us in person is the one who has already suffered through a confirmed case of COVID-19. A call to Gritman’s COVID Hotline cleared him to join us as long as he is symptom-free on the holiday, since the likelihood of him contracting the disease twice is very slim.
This will likely be our Christmas, too, but the blessing of this season is the news about the vaccines that will be available next year.
“What is your family doing for the holidays?” takes on new meaning this year. How will you answer?
Claudine Zender
Moscow
Working the problem
In his Daily News opinion piece, Terence Day encourages the Pullman school board to consider the data before reopening. He wisely raises the question of which data, and the Pullman community will surely consider the data on virus transmission in schools.
We have a fairly successful situation in Moscow, where schools are open with a hybrid learning model. Many challenges and problems have arisen during this process and we continue to “work the problem.”
Our Moscow School District community, including our superintendent, administrators, services directors, teachers, staff, students, families, coaches and other supporters have worked incredibly hard on myriad challenges to keep our schools open for in-person learning.
Moscow has implemented multiple practices to curb virus transmission during MSD activities. Moscow has limited attendance, optimized ventilation and donned masks. MSD has practiced distancing, hand washing and other hygiene measures.
Moscow has implemented strict attendance policies, where those with symptoms of illness must stay home, often for 10 days. Moscow appreciates the support of the medical community in referring our staff and students for testing to determine whose runny nose is likely a common cold and whose is due to a mild case of COVID.
Our situation in Moscow requires hard work by many, every single day. Together, MSD has shown that “we can do hard things.” The bigger question for the Pullman community is: Are you ready to keep working the problem?
Amy Conway
Moscow