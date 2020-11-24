The cult believes the nonsense
Oh my, our insane President Chaos and the always Trumper’s new motto is “Dead? What dead?” This lunacy has Republican senators lying constantly and coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas telling people to “rise up” against the disease. By placing the country into burgeoning COVID-19 infections and death spirals?
All the while, Jesus Trump bloviates about a “rigged” election and instead ignores the pandemic and the needs of “my people.” Unlike Wall Street, elites, big banks and corporate CEOs, most Americans cannot pay the bills with little or no income. Trump and the Senate see nothing wrong with this. And, eliminating the Affordable Care Act at a time when millions need health insurance and, as a bonus, 1,200 people a day are dying from the “sniffles.”
One huge problem with the rigged allegations — if the votes for president are fraudulent, how are the votes for other races on the exact same ballots not fraudulent? Not one candidate aside from Trump is claiming fraud. Fifty state election chiefs also say no fraud.
In my opinion, the true fraud is being perpetrated by the man squawking the loudest and unfortunately, his cult believes this utter nonsense.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Lewiston need to do better
On Nov. 12, as I checked in for a doctor’s appointment at a medical center in Lewiston, I realized that only two of seven staff members were wearing masks –– and that the patient checking in less than 6 feet from me also wore no mask.
On this day, Nez Perce County sat atop all Idaho counties in per capita COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times database on the pandemic.
I felt I was risking my health sitting in that waiting room, where 40 percent of the people coming into the waiting room did not wear a mask.
When I went in for my exam, I spoke up: “I find the lack of mask wearing unacceptable.”
The examiner replied: “Well, this is Idaho.”
Incredulous, I replied: “But this is a medical office!”
Unfortunately, I’ve become somewhat of an expert on medical facilities during the past six months, when COVID-19 made its presence known nationwide: I’ve had four COVID-19 tests, examined by 13 different doctors, had 26 separate office visits, four operations, two emergency room visits, five days in hospital and 14 physical therapy visits –– all in Pullman.
In all these places masks were worn by patients and staff, patients were questioned about their recent health history and each had their temperature taken.
Thank you, Pullman medical community for your professionalism and installing confidence in you. You’re helping keep us safe in a pandemic that has savaged our country.
I feel that wearing a mask is the right thing to do –– for our families, friends, community and country. The medical community in Lewiston needs to do better.
Dave Tharp
Palouse
Encouraged by columnists
I was encouraged to see a pair of Daily News columnists, Peter Haug and Steven Smith, speaking out for civility in interactions. We have suffered four years of individuals and the mainstream news media treating President Trump with great incivility.
If there is to be any healing in this country, there must be a deliberate attempt to improve civility while considering different points of view and proposed actions. We must recognize that these differences come from different worldviews which are based on assumptions.
For example, Steven Smith claims he is an atheist, while I am a Christian. Belief in God and his word is foundational to my worldview; it provides absolute truths concerning understanding of origin, meaning, morality and ultimate destiny. If a person claims there is no God then, from my perspective, there is no rationale for morality and meaning to life. Morality becomes arbitrarily based on personal choice or the dictates of the group.
The founding fathers stated plainly that this country would survive as a constitutional republic only so long as people were moral and believed in God. As more people reject the absolutes of the Bible, God’s word, we are seeing greater fragmentation of our society and the real possibility of its dissolution toward a dictatorship.
Unless people believe in the absolute truth that all humans are of the same race and God intended us to treat each other as equals, then we will continue to see and hear incivility and hate. I challenge all to help restore civility locally and nationally by seeking the good we can do together rather than majoring on what we dislike or despise.
A start toward this involves seeking to understand opposing worldviews without expressing any derogatory or hateful remarks. Let us also encourage the Daily News and mainstream media to set a positive example.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
We are blessed
Our republic is being put through a Constitutional stress test. The framers of our Constitution formed a government that distributed power to local, state and federal levels, and through legislative, executive and judicial branches.
While results and movement can be slower than we like, the checks and balances have made it possible for no one person to seize or hold on to power when the will of the people says otherwise. It might be messy, but so far it has endured. We are blessed.
Dale Freeman
Moscow
A flash of insight
Thinking governs the body. Oh, really? Yes, your thoughts, feelings, mental state and attitude must influence your physical world, starting with your body. How do I know? I pay attention to what’s going on inwardly, at least when I remember to do so, many times a day.
Years of practice have taught me that when I came down with tonsillitis four years ago, I connected with my divine being (as opposed to my personal self) and knew that an inner hurt had been hidden and not expressed physically. When I was quiet and allowed the answer to come to me, I realized that I had just finished a wonderful silent retreat where most of us were present in the moment most of the time.
On the last day, in that mental state, the facilitator looked at me and said some words about his opinion of me I didn’t want to hear. As usual, I showed no outer expression, but felt it within.
Feelings not expressed outwardly attack the body. Whenever we remember to be aware of the inner mental state and take some action as a result of this awareness, we are living in the consciousness of new thought wisdom. The Christian Bible calls this “pray without ceasing.” You see, humanity is evolving into this new awareness, one person at a time. Welcome.
Eleanor Richard
Moscow