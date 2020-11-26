Using the wrong data
Proponents for rushing the re-opening of Pullman’s K-5 classes are using the wrong data to justify reopening.
Data up to a month old is being cited. Even current data is the wrong data. We need to be looking ahead from a current, record-high infection base. The best prognosis is for a very challenging next month or two with significant further increased infections.
We likely will have three major spikes from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s festivities. The school board should wait at least about 10 days after New Year’s to decide whether the time is ripe for reopening.
The worst we can do is reopen and then have to reclose as infection rates rise. That will be harder on student nervous systems than remaining closed until we can be reasonably assured classes can remain open.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
We are all the victims
“If you can’t spot the con, then you’re probably the victim” is an apt warning for diehard Trump supporters who continue to deny the very obvious that Trump lost the election by a wide margin, and that he is really pitiful as a loser.
Those of us with children who participated in school sports know the value of a coach who conveys the values of sportsmanship, and who knows that grace in losing is an important part of the game and of success later in life.
Apparently Trump’s authoritarian and ruthless businessman father failed to convey these lessons, and Donald didn’t acquire them at the elite military school his parents consigned him to. We are all the victims of the President’s wrath and his lack of basic civility or American patriotism.
Richard Shafer
Pullman