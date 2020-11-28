DN should flag false information
If Mr. Courtney (His View, Nov. 25) tried to publish his antimask article on Facebook or Twitter, it would have been flagged as false information and readers would have been redirected to the CDC or other factual site. The Daily News owes readers a similar response. Masks save lives and reduce the spread of the infection. Period. Masks aren’t perfect but keeping the large, most virus laden droplets contained in the mask of a contaminated person just makes sense.
Jeffrey Watt
Pullman
Blatantly misrepresents findings
To his credit, Dale Courtney (His View, Nov. 25) provides a reputable reference for one of his assertions about the ineffectiveness of masks for preventing coronavirus infections. However, he blatantly misrepresents the findings of that study in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
To quote directly from the study: “The findings, however, should not be used to conclude that a recommendation for everyone to wear masks in the community would not be effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections, because the trial did not test the role of masks in source control of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
Mr. Courtney either didn’t read the study or chose not to include the scientists’ conclusions in his opinion piece because they didn’t fit his narrative. Either way, shame on him.
Wear a mask.
Philip Cook
Moscow
The truth of COVID-19
Dale Courtney (His View,, Nov 25) states, “According to many, wearing a mask is a sign of faith in science, but there is no evidence base for their effectiveness.” He then describes a recent Danish study that didn’t show a difference in disease incidence related to the subjects wearing masks. This link from the New York Times, https://tinyurl.com/y3pswpw7, has a better analysis of this study, which did not contradict other studies showing that masks do protect infected people from infecting others with the droplets they breathe out.
A relevant CDC site is https://tinyurl.com/y67fzlc9: “Cloth masks not only effectively block most large droplets (i.e., 20-30 microns and larger) but they can also block the exhalation of fine droplets and particles.” An important word is “most”. Masks do not filter completely, but they can lower transmission to a level where epidemic spread is much less likely.
Mr. Courtney goes on to say that “Idaho has an overall survival rate of 99.95 percent.” While there have been “only” 874 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho, survival rate generally refers to people who have been infected and survived. Using Idaho’s total population of ~1.8 million to calculate a death rate is only correct if all Idahonians had been infected.
The number of confirmed Idaho cases is about 95,000, making the case fatality rate more like 0.9 percent, or 20 times higher than his estimate. Moreover, ~55,000 of those infected cases are listed as active and there are many reports of COVID-19 aftereffects among survivors.
While a specific church or a school might not yet have seen a major COVID-19 impact, there are many other churches and schools that have. Instead of saying that he has not personally witnessed COVID-19’s danger, Mr. Courtney concludes that “the narrative of COVID is a lie.” He is not correctly interpreting existing information.
I sincerely hope that Mr. Courtney, his readers, and our community do not become part of COVID-19’s truth.
Michael Kahn
Pullman
Masking a bigger problem
Dale Courtney’s opinion piece (His View, Nov, 25) against mask usage was misinformed, ignorant and irresponsible, and it is shocking that eleven-months into a pandemic we still hear such rubbish.
I know about masks because I used to test clean rooms used in aseptic manufacturing. In industry, we had sensitive dust detectors that would sample the air and beep each time they detected a single dust particle. If someone were shedding particles through an unsealed garment or ill-fitting mask, you would get immediate feedback because the detector would start to scream. So I doubt Mr. Courtney could convince a manufacturing inspector that masks don’t work.
Mr. Courtney suggested that if a virus can pass through a mask it is not effective, but he clearly doesn’t understand that masks work by trapping the larger droplets that people shed. This is important for infection because a droplet diameter 10 times that of a virus has enough volume for 1,000 viruses and is thus more infective. Furthermore, masks use depth filtration not membrane filtration; particles are attracted and stick to the mask fibers, it isn’t like a sieve. Besides, even if masks were only slightly effective they would still be worthwhile because anything that reduces the r0 (rate of spread) reduces the likelihood that frontline medical professionals will be overwhelmed.
Mr. Courtney says politicians shouldn’t talk about masks because they are medically unqualified but has no compunctions about relying on his nuclear (unclear?) engineering experience for his arguments. The more shameful issue is that Mr. Courtney is not the only adult who is comfortable repeating such dangerous misinformation, and the prevalence of such behavior suggests we have a problem far more serious than a simple virus.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Think about leaders we support
When George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton, he penned a note to Bill of admiration, good wishes and advice. It was a heartfelt note that can be readily read on the internet. When John McCain presented himself to his supporters after the election in 2012, he stopped his supporters from booing his opponent and said he admired how Obama “inspired the hopes of so many millions of Americans.” On election night in 2016 Hilary Clinton phoned Donald Trump even before the Associated Press called the election for Trump and she congratulated him on his victory. These were leaders demonstrating their integrity.
I have heard many people claim that the government is polarized, nothing gets done, our politicians are less interested in leading and more interested in being reelected. The question I ask: Who is to blame? Who elects our leaders? Rhetorical questions of course, we are responsible.
Thus, I urge everyone to reflect on this year’s election. Think about who has reached across the aisle. Who tried to obstruct legislation and the electoral process? Which leaders led with integrity? There are great examples of such leaders on both sides of the aisle. I urge everyone to vote for those who are willing to compromise, synergize, and respect the system so we can all prosper.
There are plenty of candidates on both sides of the aisle to choose from. And if it appears that there is no one on the side you normally align, please consider crossing over to support a candidate with integrity.
Larry Fox
Pullman