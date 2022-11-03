Send Gresback to Boise
We need Tim Gresback as our representative in the Idaho Legislature.
Gresback will vote for the University of Idaho. We need that representation in Boise, and Brandon Mitchell has voted against higher education.
Gresback will vote for children’s education. Our children and grandchildren need representation in Boise, and Mitchell has voted against preschool education.
Gresback will vote for our libraries. We need access to all forms of information, and Mitchell has voted against freedom for libraries.
Gresback will vote for older people. We need financial protection for our homes, and Mitchell has voted against protecting fixed income residents from property tax inflation.
Send Gresback to Boise. He has shown a predictable commitment to our community.
Ivar Nelson
Moscow
Gilbert is wiser now
Beware of devious politicians bearing invitations. A few weeks ago, Terry Gilbert, a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, was invited to participate in a debate in Kendrick/Juliaetta. I was hesitant about his participation. He needed more information about the sponsors. For example, if the sponsor were a group such as the League of Women Voters, we could be sure it would be organized in an unbiased way. But one of the organizers was from Kendrick and a member of the Republican Central Committee. Gilbert learned that his opponent would be present, and he decided to accept the invitation so that voters in the area would have more information upon which to determine their vote.
Organizers gave Gilbert roughly 20 questions in advance for use in preparation for the debate. One, for example, was “What will you do to eliminate porn in the classroom?” The entire list of questions looked as though it had been prepared by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Terry was caught off guard when the actual questions at the debate didn’t resemble the list he was provided. Was his Republican opponent, Debbie Critchfield, also given a fake set of questions? Critchfield, from Oakley, who stayed with “friends” from Kendrick seemed quite comfortable with the questions actually used. (I didn’t just fall off the turnip truck.)
Gilbert is an experienced and now wiser candidate. Even if you think you are helping to inform voters, it is not advisable to accept an invitation for a debate sponsored by a member of the opposition party. Even the reporter from the Daily News was biased. Gilbert handled the situation like the gentleman he is.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Reelect David Nelson
Moscow and Latah County have been represented in the Idaho Legislature by an outstanding series of state senators: Norma Dobler, Don Mackin, Craig Mosman, Betty Benson, Gary Schroeder, Dan Schmidt, and since 2018, David Nelson. I’ve been privileged to know all of them, and David Nelson is among the best.
He grew up on a wheat ranch outside of Genesee, attended the University of Idaho, and had a successful career in the energy industry before returning to Idaho. David brings his business expertise to the Senate committees on education, transportation and agriculture.
David has the distinction of being the northernmost Democrat in the Legislature. He’s done so with wisdom, common sense and good humor. As a measure of his ability to work across the aisle, he has been endorsed by Jim Jones, a former Supreme Court justice and Republican attorney general.
David is exactly the kind of senator we need in Boise. He’ll continue the legacy of moderate representation set by the senators who came before him.
Kenton Bird
Moscow
Voting for Fry
We are writing this letter in support of Julie Fry for Latah County clerk. We have known Julie for approximately 20 years. She is ethical, of great character and has a moral compass. She would make a positive contribution to our county. We encourage you to vote for Julie Fry.
Trevor andAngela Stone
Viola
Mitchell transformation
In 2020 I ran for the Idaho House. My opponent for the seat was Brandon Mitchell, a self-described moderate Republican. He assured voters in every candidate forum and questionnaire (with the exception of the inflammatory Latah Republican) that he was a consensus builder, interested in listening and learning from his constituents. I admit that he won fair and square, even if he asserts that voter fraud is a significant problem in Idaho (the state with a Republican majority of nearly 85% in the legislature). I had hopes that he’d stay true to his word and be a thoughtful conservative voice.
On the very first day of the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Mitchell signed onto the “Idaho Conservative Agenda” and appeared in a press conference that was very clearly orchestrated by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Any hopes that my former opponent would be an independent thinker were dashed. Mitchell’s 2022 rating from IFF was 73% favorable, markedly higher than his running mate Rep. Lori McCann’s (38%) or outgoing Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy’s (45%).
There are countless examples of votes he made that were extreme and illogical. Most personally offensive to me was his deciding vote to kill the federal grant funding to expand preschool in Idaho. The grant was supported by Sens. Risch and Crapo, yet Brandon and the IFF believed they knew more about it. They claimed it would bring critical race theory to toddler classrooms. If he’d bothered to ask for examples of the project at work he’d have heard about how successful and CRT-free the program is in Juliaetta. Instead here he is on the 2022 campaign trail proclaiming we need to improve reading scores for Idaho students. Gosh, wherever might this work begin?
If you value thoughtful and independent representation, vote for Tim Gresback.
Dulce Kersting-Lark
Moscow