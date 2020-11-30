Thoughts on Biden presidency
Time for Trump to “put on his big boy pants” and move on. Many Americans yearn for a return to our paradise lost. They eagerly await a period of restoration, under a new president so compelling and impressive that he didn’t even have to campaign in order to win by millions of votes.Biden will bring an end to the chaos caused by Orange Man.
No more looting of public buildings and stores. No more neighborhoods burned and destroyed. Police departments can once again do their job, that is, the ones which are not defunded. Americans need no longer be terrorized in the streets by radical savages roasting and eating human hearts. The people can now relax and enjoy universal lockdown in peace. I look forward to many beautiful days in the neighborhood, even with the mask requirements.
There is an upside to massive voter fraud. New opportunities to confront racial and social injustice. A chance to make this country safer for the gays, more accepting of transvestites, and more tolerant of 8-year-olds who wish to change their sex. Imagine a Biden government ensuring forever that a woman can do with her body what she wants.
And think about wars. We’ve had a dearth of them in the past four years. Many are longing for another one soon. Americans like war. Biden will not disappoint. He’ll manage to gin up one or two conflicts in the Middle East; another one, maybe in North Africa or South America; and still maybe another in the Balkans. And he’ll have the full support of the military industrial complex.
Yes, though Joe and his co-conspirators cheated their way into power, many think the nation will be better for it. But those of us who don’t must continue to besiege Heaven, crying out “For goodness sake, Jesus, come quickly!”
Tim Moore
Potlatch