Schools and vouchers
As reported in Idaho Education News (bit.ly/IDEdNews), state superintendent of public instruction candidate Debbie Critchfield said she would be willing to consider a voucher system which would allow parents to put public school funds toward nonpublic education. She indicated that this would not come at the expense of public schools. How can that be possible? Where else would the money come from?
Candidate for District 6 Seat A, Lori McCann, when asked about vouchers at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, said she opposes them because they would take funding away from public schools. She said she would rather go for something like the “Empowering Parents Grants” program that the Legislature passed last year (S 1255). The problem is that funds for that program came from federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds in response to student needs during COVID-19. Those funds ($50 million) were to be used for both public and nonpublic students to address learning loss and support at-risk students. However, since those funds will no longer be available, how does McCann propose funding a similar program without dipping into state public education funds? I am very concerned that the next Legislature will again propose voucher systems that will take money away from public schools to support private schools.
Please vote for Terry Gilbert for state superintendent and for Dist. 6 candidates David Nelson, Tim Gresback, and Trish Carter-Goodheart who oppose vouchers that take funds away from our public schools.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Mitchell there to serve
In a few days, the residents of Idaho will elect our officials for the next few years. Voting allows residents to express their right to elect the candidates of choice. My concern is that many of us have not studied many of the candidates. In my quest to make a choice, I have reviewed many candidates. I have chosen from the many candidates and made my choices based on the information provided for the different positions. My concern is that some of the information I have received has been false and misleading.
One of the candidates, Brandon Mitchell, is a friend of mine. I have known him and his family since they moved into the county. He is a good man, intelligent and trustworthy, and I am voting for him. He has been the focus of much untrue negative publicity. A critical subject to address is abortion. The truth is the law does not put women at risk of death, and Brandon does not want women to die. He believes in the sanctity of life and does not want babies to die.
I know that Brandon has and will do the state’s business based on the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of Idaho. He is there to serve you and wants to hear from you.
James Gray
Moscow
Columnist confused
In his column of Oct. 27, Dale Courtney twists himself into knots trying to define fascism to fit his narrative. His attempts, however, are laughable.
Let me help you out, Dale. The common definition of fascism can be boiled down to this one from Wikipedia: “Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition and belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy.”
Another troubling word for Dale seems to be the prefix semi-. According to Webster, it means, “to some extent; partly.” So, when President Biden calls the MAGA nutcases “semi-fascists,” this is what he means. Not a difficult concept. Semi-fascism fairly describes the MAGA crowd.
What does this crowd believe in? Trump as the authoritarian and possibly ruler for life; the belief that there should be a natural social hierarchy (Dale admits he’s part of a group who wants to make Moscow a “Christian” city; and the Idaho abortion law, which is the subordination of individual interests. Dale is all for that.
Dale and his ilk also believe in the strong regimentation of society as evidenced by the fact that they oppose gay marriage, scorn intellectualism and refuse to acknowledge that LGBTQ persons even exist. Read Wayne Beebe’s letter to the editor of Nov. 1 for many more examples of Republican fascism..
Jonathan Zatlin, an associate professor of history at Boston College, who is teaching Comparative European Fascism (BU Today, Feb. 11) (i.e., he’s an expert) states that “there is no such thing as fascism on the left.” Despite Courtney’s make-believe stories, Republicans are the fascists, not the liberals.
Wade Hoiland
Moscow
Gottschalk’s skills needed
From my understanding, last year’s tax bills were printed in error. I would rather have an accountant in charge of our taxes than a banker.
Peggy Gottschalk is that accountant. She not only has the required accounting degree for Latah County treasurer but has the necessary accounting expertise and proven experience to better serve the taxpayers. She has the experience and knowledge working within the Idaho Code, the community, and has abundant public service experience with clients and the public. She will ensure transparency and accountability in the treasurer’s office. She is well equipped to step into both the old and a new computer system to improve the taxing process. She is honest and totally committed to providing quality and accurate accounting practices to the taxpayers.
County clerk candidates also point out the need for transparency, accountability and budget reports as needed in the county offices. With transparency, everyone would be aware that tax bills were printed in error with the incumbent in charge. The four years of on-the-job training isn’t working for the incumbent nor should we provide four more years.
Latah County taxpayers deserve a treasurer with the needed qualifications and experience to prepare and submit accurate tax bills. Peggy has proven experience to lead and work efficiently with the other accounting staff. She will work diligently with other county offices to protect taxpayers’ money and from additional increased property taxes which has been the case for the past four years.
It is time to have an accountant as Latah County treasurer and Peggy Gottschalk is our best choice. She will bring professionalism to the office and fair treatment to all taxpayers.
Jana Schultz
Moscow
Retain McCann
Return Rep. Lori McCann to the Idaho House. She is the perfect candidate to represent the interests of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse in Boise.
She is a wonderful person with moral character. She takes a back seat to no one when it comes to honesty, communications and work ethic. She works well with others. She listens to all points from her constituents; Republican, Democratic, unaffiliated, Constitution and Libertarian. ...
Rep. McCann and her husband, Bill Jr., stand for everything that is right about Idaho, including focusing on education, hard work and family (married, four children, 10 grandchildren). It’s part of their joint makeup to give, and besides running their agricultural and law small business together, they have both given countless hours to community needs and organizations.
Importantly, interest in education and her active teaching for many years makes her a strong and knowledgeable advocate for the University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and our school districts.
Eric Peterson
Lewiston
Foreman needed
These last few years have come with challenges and difficult times for all Americans. Attacks on our children, attacks on our police force, attacks on our military are unacceptable, and these actions have crossed the line for the majority. We need to ensure that our vote will be for those that represent “We the People.”
Right now, we have a 42-year combined military veteran and prior Idaho law enforcement candidate that is not afraid to confront ideologies that go against our Constitution. Dan Foreman is endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America and many others and he continuously fights to preserve and protect our First Amendment and Second Amendment. He loves Idaho and is running for state Senate in Dist. 6.
Your vote for Foreman will allow him to fight for justice and for our God-given freedoms. It’s time to say “no more” to the lies and the labels that are constantly thrown towards conservative voices. We need strong leaders who can stand up against tyranny and be confident that we will not have to babysit those we elect in office.
On Nov. 8, vote for Foreman.
His platform’s top issues are: pro-life, investigate any constitutional infringement during the pandemic; and to repeal the sales tax on groceries. In addition, Foreman is opposed to tax increases or new taxes and he is opposed to new fees or fee increases.
Claudia Dalby
Viola
Failed policy
Remember the good old days when life seemed less complicated and more affordable? For the past two years our way of life has all but been destroyed by a flawed philosophy. Biden’s energy policies have driven up fuel costs and are now draining our strategic reserves, leaving America without critical fuel supply and putting us all at risk. These facts are indisputable. Biden is tapping into our reserves as a temporary fix to get gas prices lowered for the sole purpose of his party’s reelection. The left ideologues who staunchly support green energy over common sense would love nothing more than to have high gas prices at $8 per gallon. In the event that freight trucks run out of diesel fuel, there will be no food delivered to our stores right here in Idaho. Does it sound like the Biden administration truly cares about you and your family?
Democrats have declared war on fossil fuel which makes us more reliant on our enemies for energy. How dangerous is that? Additionally, higher fuel costs means you pay more for everything, thus our current inflation. These policies are hurting all of us. Please stop this self destruction and vote for Republicans who will defend our country, its businesses, and its people. What’s wrong with making America strong and energy independent again? Let us return to a thriving economy. And let us preserve our livelihood for our children’s children. You can do that by voting for Republicans on Nov. 8.
Wendy Bouma
Princeton
What the AG does
In Idaho’s forthcoming general election, the candidates will appear on the ballot with political party affiliations. But when voting for the office of attorney general, Idahoans should look beyond party labels. The attorney general has a distinctive role in state government. He does not enact laws according to policy preferences; that is a legislator’s job. Neither does he wield the power of a governor. Rather, he gives (or should give) objective, well-researched advice to the legislative and executive branches on what the current law is — not what he personally might wish it to be.
The attorney general also represents the state in civil and criminal litigation — a task that requires a lawyer’s skill, experience and professionalism, independent of partisan viewpoint. In addition, the attorney general’s duties include assuring that public or charitable trusts follow the law; assisting county prosecuting attorneys in the discharge of their duties; protecting Idaho interests relating to state properties and natural resources; participating in the Idaho Land Board’s management of endowment lands; prosecuting Medicaid fraud; and protecting consumers from commercial frauds. All these duties are discharged effectively through professionalism, not partisanship.
In hyper-partisan times, politics may seem pervasive; but the attorney general should stand squarely for the rule of law. He must respect the constitutional responsibilities of other state officers, but they must respect his unique and independent role as well. Idaho voters of all political persuasions should choose our next AG accordingly.
Don Burnett
Moscow
Singling out Lamar
Recent campaign disinformation aimed at Tom Lamar regarding Latah County not accepting money from the state of Idaho for property tax relief needs clarification.
Early in the pandemic, the federal government, through the CARES Act, directed financial assistance to all U.S. counties with specific auditable requirements. They also provided money directly to the state of Idaho with specific guidelines that the money was not to be used for property tax relief, but for financial support needed to offset economic problems caused by the pandemic.
After carefully consulting with their legal counsel and other elected officials, the Latah County Board of Commissioners unanimously decided that the risk of having to possibly pay the money back was too great to accept the CARES Act funds that the state was offering counties and cities.
Instead, to support property tax relief, the board voted to not take the allowable 3% tax increase. When they set the budget for that year, they only added the new construction value onto the rolls. This action by the board helped to continue their goal of keeping property taxes as low as possible while still meeting the statutory demands and needs of the county without risk of repayment.
To single out Lamar on this countywide decision was intentionally unfair, and most unfortunate. Please join me in voting for Lamar for Latah County commissioner.
Henrianne Westberg
Moscow
Voting for Mitchell
En route to taking my kids to school the other morning, a political ad announced all of the horrific things Rep. Brandon Mitchell would do if he won this election. My 12-year-old listened intently to the ad and when it ended, asked, “Mom, would Brandon really do those things to people?” Our family is close to Mitchell and his family and the Brandon my son knows is nothing like the ad portrayed him to be.
I answered no, the ad was simply trying to get voters away from Brandon. He then asked, “If politics is so important, then why did the radio let a lie about Brandon happen?”
And there we have the million-dollar question.
I know Mitchell and his family. Even before he got involved in politics, the Mitchells were the family who was always doing for others. It is generous, honest, hard working and thoughtful. He is a man of character and I know this by watching him, not by things he says. If you were stranded, the Mitchells would be the first you could call. Brandon decided to get involved in local politics to serve Moscow and help make things better. I remember those conversations. His desire is to do good.
The way politics is going in the world today — with the smearing, the yelling, the lies, the dishonesty, the misdirection, the deceit — I’m not sure how it is actually serving “we the people.” What I’m looking for is someone who will roll up his/her sleeves, work, read bills in their entirety, and conduct himself/herself in a mature and responsible manner. I’m looking for character and integrity. I’m tired of the playground bullying and mud slinging. Just say what you’re going to do, and do it.
And this is why I will vote for Mitchell.
Erika Lassen
Moscow
Chamber backs Prop. 1
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce works to promote, advocate, and support the businesses and the community of Pullman. This is why when the Pullman Chamber’s board evaluated the Pullman Regional Hospital Prop. 1, we looked at the impact it would have on our businesses and our community.
A yes vote on Prop. 1 will expand the capacity of our hospital services, reduce medical wait-times and provide more local services.
For our community, a yes vote is important to help make sure we have timely access to medical care and increased medical services which can be handled in Pullman and not require medical trips out of town. It will keep our families closer to each other during stressful medical events. For our businesses, a yes vote improves our community’s health coverage and makes it easier to bring to and retain employees in our community.
These are just a few of the points the Pullman Chamber Board discussed before deciding to strongly endorse a yes vote for Prop. 1 and encourage everyone to vote yes.
Jaci (Kajfas) Alvarez and Andrew Flabetich
Pullman
Note: Alvarez is president of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce Board or Directors; Flabetich is past president
Fed up
Registered Republicans in Latah County outnumber Democrats 9,220 to 4,716. So don’t be fooled by the littering of political yard signs. I prefer to think that the many yards wihtout signs are Republican and Independent voters. If you are fed up with Democrat policies that are literally sucking the life out of our nation, then peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard Nov. 8.
I am fed up with the self-inflicted wounds Democrat policies have brought to our doorsteps, and I am fed up with local Democrats using this newspaper to throw the race card or far-right extremist card to brand Republicans negatively. It is fake news.
I am fed up with censorship and suppression, men competing in women’s sports, record gas prices and inflation, open borders, and fentanyl. According to Moscow police officers, “there is at least one fentanyl overdose per week in Latah County on average.” (Daily News. Oct. 26) but Tim Gresback has openly declared his agenda to legalize drugs in Idaho. We have billions to send to Ukraine but not enough to finish the wall at our Southern border to stop the cartels from poisoning our population.
I am fed up with violent crime because of the defund the police mantra and Democrat leadership. Our once beautiful cities such as Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York and San Francisco are now crime and drug-ridden like we have never seen before. I am fed up with incompetence in Afghanistan and the world stage as Biden bumbles and begs for oil from the Saudis and now has us entrenched in the Ukraine war with nuclear Armageddon looming.
Vote the Republican ticket.
Lucile Redmond
Moscow