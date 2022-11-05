Schools and vouchers

As reported in Idaho Education News (bit.ly/IDEdNews), state superintendent of public instruction candidate Debbie Critchfield said she would be willing to consider a voucher system which would allow parents to put public school funds toward nonpublic education. She indicated that this would not come at the expense of public schools. How can that be possible? Where else would the money come from?

Candidate for District 6 Seat A, Lori McCann, when asked about vouchers at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, said she opposes them because they would take funding away from public schools. She said she would rather go for something like the “Empowering Parents Grants” program that the Legislature passed last year (S 1255). The problem is that funds for that program came from federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds in response to student needs during COVID-19. Those funds ($50 million) were to be used for both public and nonpublic students to address learning loss and support at-risk students. However, since those funds will no longer be available, how does McCann propose funding a similar program without dipping into state public education funds? I am very concerned that the next Legislature will again propose voucher systems that will take money away from public schools to support private schools.

