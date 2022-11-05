Local political candidate debates in various forums, including broadcasts on community radio station KRFP, were outstanding.
All of the candidates were thoughtful, caring and used their intellectual ability to discuss local issues.
All, except one. Dan Foreman painted himself into a corner and, from what I heard in his delivery and attitude was: I’m always right. Do what I say.
Idaho voters do not need more dictatorial representatives using scare tactics to leverage votes. The Idaho Legislature does not need more pushy, overbearing lawmakers. There are plenty of former Republicans who have the Idaho Department of A-hole well covered (Think McGeachin, Giddings and Erhardt, et al).
Idaho conservatives seem to just want to own the libs, call climate change a hoax, legislate morality and revise Civil War history using critical race theory to indoctrinate and anger their base.
But, when Foreman opined, I heard someone with a superior-than-thou attitude.
Easily the most impressive candidate was House Seat 6B candidate Tim Gresbach. We need this fine man in the Idaho Legislature. Also, credit goes to House Seat 6A candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart. Like Mr. Gresbach, Carter-Goodheart intelligently presented her hopes for the district.
Politics used to be about selfless public service. Gresbach, Carter-Goodheart, Tom Lamar and others are exemplary examples which starkly contrasts Foreman.
Please, vote Democratic this year. The viability of the republic depends on electing politicians who, like I, fear the rat-hole former conservatives are taking the country.
I see that Mark Meadows, possible U.S. House Speaker, is going to try to appease Russian President Vladimir Putin, the killer of grandmothers and children. He says that he plans to reduce funding that helps Ukraine. This means that Meadows is on the wrong side of the entire free world and has less courage than an earthworm. Good plan, right?
Who gets elected? Unfortunately, usually the candidates with the most money. Our election system has become dependent upon the largest corporations and the wealthiest individuals and they expect influence on issues. We need to be able to see how much and from whom parties and politicians receive money.
Election efforts and time should be spent addressing issues that matter most in our lives: our environment, education, healthcare and freedom to decide what we do with our own bodies. Check out “Candidates and Office Holders” at opensecrets.org to see where Idaho’s national and state legislators are getting their money.