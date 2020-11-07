Enforce the mask order
I’m very pleased that the Moscow mayor and city council have instituted and maintained a city-wide mask order, especially in light of the burgeoning number of COVID-19 cases on the Palouse. However, there are continuing issues that need to be addressed.
A mask order with little or no enforcement does not resolve the issue. Heretofore, I have seen little effort at enforcement and was met with impatience and lightly veiled ridicule on the one occasion when I called the police department to report several individuals not wearing masks in a local grocery store.
I seldom enter any Moscow business at this juncture because it is increasingly the case that individuals are wearing masks — just not on their faces. Today, I made my first venture into a grocery store in weeks and immediately encountered an individual with a mask draped around his neck who refused to remain socially distanced from me. He was technically wearing a mask in keeping with the letter of the ordinance, but certainly not with the spirit of it.
Apparently some people have been emboldened by the local demonstrations and uneducated ethic of nonmask wearing. I should not have to feel intimidated or passively assaulted when shopping for groceries.
I am angry with those who refuse to wear masks or wear them properly over the nose and mouth. I am angry with my local government and police department for allowing the situation to continue.
I would appreciate … some statistics. How many people have been cited in Moscow since June 1 for failure to wear a mask in public? Have there been any fines imposed and, if so, how many and for what amounts? What measures do the mayor and council anticipate taking to make Moscow safer?
Diana R. Smith
Moscow
At our core, compassionate
Whatever the outcome of the elections, we will be challenged further to bring peace and companionability into our collective lives. To call upon our deep resilience and better selves to bring this nation together and to mend this world. As things are in the current political climate, too often that feels insurmountable. But at the root of what it is to be human is that drive to interact meaningfully.
Despite how unsettling this time is now, and with the vote-tallying days with its see-sawing headlines in the week or weeks following the elections, there is always a path to who we truly are. And we are at our core a compassionate heart. At our core, the voice that speaks loudest, even if in a whisper sometimes, is the voice of love, inclusion, adaptability and faith in one another.
As a society, we often stray, just as individuals do. But the weaving of life’s web is eternal. Whatever happens we will continue to strive for understanding and compassion, and for connection as a nation. A vote one way or another is a voice. We need to hear all each voice is saying and put together the pieces in a healing way. We can sense and make sense of a way forward, with kindness and kind-ness, for we are all ultimately of one kind, one life together, with and within the world around us.
Sometimes we struggle in darkness and it’s hard to see a way through it. To have light is to cope with shadows. To be open to both the dark and lightness is to have dimension. It is a way to make friends with the night and enhance the significance of light. It is a path to lead us onward, peaceably.
Victoria Seever
Moscow
Surviving 14 presidencies
It will probably be several days or more before we get real election results this time. In the midst of all the political rhetoric regurgitation, I am reminded how many presidents there have been during my lifetime: FDR, Harry Truman, Eisenhower, JFK, Lyndon Johnson, Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Regan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, GW Bush, Obama and Donald Trump.
All have been either Democrat or Republican. But it’s interesting to look at a complete presidential list and realize that our very first President, George Washington, had no party affiliation. Then there was a long period of various affiliations shown such as Whigs, National Union, Federalist and Democratic-Republican — now that’s an interesting designation.
Does that mean that at one time the two affiliations were aligned in thought and purpose? Kind of makes me wonder if we weren’t better off before the individual Democrat and Republican parties “took over” and started battling with each other. I’ll have to do some more research and see what those various affiliations really stood for. Did our previous presidents focus more on what was good for the nation rather than for their political party? Hmmmm, I wonder … but what do I know? I’m an old dinosaur and have survived 14 presidencies from the great to the not so great. Guess I can survive a few more. I’m thankful for the free elections and the free country in which I live. I remember exactly where I was when FDR and JFK died. Do you?
Jean Pici
Deary
End drug prohibition
The Moscow League of Women Voters recently hosted the Moscow Police Department. The presentation was titled, “How Drugs in 2020 will Affect Our Community and Touch Our Families.” It was a pitch to get the community’s permission (and funding) for a drug dog.
The information they brought us from the streets, tells us to end drug prohibition.
n Drug suppliers are “taking advantage of” vulnerable people. Prohibition’s monopoly-powered profits provide the incentive to do so.
n People caught by heroin suffer horrendous withdrawal symptoms, so they will do car prowls and other “things they wouldn’t otherwise be doing.” So, allow them to buy at the pharmacy, rather than pay prohibition prices.
n Street drugs can have undisclosed content which causes many overdoses in our community. Yes, we know that the black market’s unregulated manufacturers were created by prohibition. So, end the prohibition. Send the drug customer to the government inspected pharmacy.
n We are seeing more drug gang members. Drug gangs throughout the country were created by prohibition, and will go out of business when drug customers are allowed to return to the drug store.
Returning the drug customer to the regulated drug store will remove the underlying problem. My thanks to Chief Fry and company for highlighting prohibition’s effects on Moscow.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman