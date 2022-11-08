Saving salmon

Can rail save salmon? In a detailed report, Solutionary Rail (solutionaryrail.org/) presents the steps needed for rail transportation in southeastern Washington and north-central Idaho to replace shipping grain by barge on the lower Snake River. According to Solutionary Rail, this modal shift would benefit the state of Washington, Pacific Northwest tribes, the environment, rural communities, wheat farmers and Snake River salmon.

Snake River barge transportation faces growing uncertainties:

Tags

Recommended for you