Perturbing the unsophisticated
Do most people who are getting tied in knots about critical race theory have a clue what they are talking about? Of course not. Wikipedia defines it as follows: Critical race theory is a body of legal scholarship and an academic movement of United States civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race and U.S. law and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.
Very clearly, this is a high level of academic study that is very unlikely to be contained in K-12 curriculum. Republicans regularly engage in raising issues that are inclined to perturb the unsophisticated.
In particular, in this case those who are narrow-minded and tend to be bigoted don’t know what critical race theory is, but certainly don’t want their children exposed to it. As with sex education, areas of study must be age appropriate, and to understand United States history, racial issues must be included. However, suitable inclusion of such issues in a K-12 setting does not happen at the level of critical race theory. When your K-12 student’s studies include historical items related to race in this country, that is not critical race theory.
It is ridiculous that teaching of critical race theory in public schools is an election issue and that votes would be based upon fear of this topic.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
A victory for all
My hiking buddy, Cathy, and I enjoy the red-rock country of southern Utah. We were very pleased to hear that President Biden had recently reversed former President Trump’s order opening up portions of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments to oil and mineral exploration even though 74 percent of Utah’s citizens opposed the order.
Bears Ears include a pair of towering buttes that stand against beautiful rugged desert scenery. In addition, the monument contains juniper forests, a high plateau and early Native American artifacts. Grand Staircase Escalante monument, thousands of acres in size, is rugged in beauty and for the most part inaccessible except on foot. What a challenge for those who like to hike and explore.
At President Biden’s signing, members of the Navajo, Hopi, Ute and Pueblo nations were in attendance giving thanks for saving these natural heritage sites.
This was a victory not only for the Indigenous people but for all Americans and our descendants.
Fred W. Rabe
Moscow