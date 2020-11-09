Small act meant so much
I had quite an uplifting experience in Moscow the other day. It was a busy time of day, and I was sitting at a stop sign waiting for cross traffic to clear at the intersection of Orchard and F streets. An elderly woman was sitting on the bus stop bench, presumably waiting for her bus. A young man, walking alone, and appearing to be in his mid- to late-teens, was approaching the bus stop on the adjacent sidewalk.
When the young man was about 20 feet from the bus stop, he noticed the woman on the bench, at which time he reached into his pocket, put on a mask, and continued past her. When he was about 20 feet beyond her he removed the mask and walked on.
The recent increase in divisiveness in both our local community and in our entire nation has been very disturbing to so many and observing this simple act of a young man showing immediate concern for a total stranger filled my heart. To witness this moment was a blessing to me and it reaffirmed my faith in our special community. I sat there smiling in silent gratitude until a driver behind me finally honked his horn. This young man displayed the essence of what makes Moscow such a special place, and whatever his personal philosophies may be, this small act was certainly far more Christ-like than the confrontational self-righteousness recently exhibited by far too many members of Moscow’s “Christian” cult.
Kevin Lilly
Moscow
Democracy in action
It was very impressive to watch close up at the Latah County Fairgrounds during last Tuesday’s elections. As one of the two poll challengers there, I saw a well-functioning organization treat every voter with respect and accuracy. Making sure that every local American resident of age was able to cast his/her vote was the rule of the day.
The professionalism and care of both the Latah County staff and the volunteers demonstrates why our democratic system is alive and well. The potentially conflicted situation about wearing a mask was handled with firmness and forbearance. Kudos and thanks to everyone involved. You and your colleagues around the country should be the Time magazine’s People of the Year.
Ivar Nelson
Moscow
Mural a lovely gift
A big thank you to the Breakfast Club for commissioning the new mural on their business front and to Jesse Clyde for creating the beautiful artwork. In times when things have been divisive, it’s so uplifting to see a uniting visual reminder of the things we all appreciate — the rolling Palouse Hills, University of Idaho, local schools, nature and more. What a lovely gift to our community.
Terri Schmidt
Moscow