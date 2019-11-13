The United States is nothis personal checkbook
President Trump lacks moral character. In a recent New York court case, Trump admitted using the Trump Foundation charity to: 1. Settle his companies’ legal obligations; 2. Purchase a $10,000 portrait of himself for his hotel; and 3. Give his campaign complete control over $2.8 million the foundation raised for veterans in Iowa in January 2016, acknowledging that the fundraiser was in fact a campaign event.
According to the New York attorney general, Trump used the charity “as little more than a checkbook” to serve his “business and political interests.” The state court agreed, ruling that Trump’s “factual admissions” establish that he had “breached his fiduciary duty to the Foundation ... using the Fundraiser … to further Mr. Trump’s political campaign.”
These admissions by President Trump dovetail with his actions in withholding $391 million appropriated to Ukraine and pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens.
Just as he treated the Trump Foundation as a personal checkbook to fund his political campaign, Mr. Trump used U.S. appropriations as if they were his own, trying to extort favors to further his personal political interests.
The alleged “defense” — that the Ukrainian President said he was not pressured — is irrelevant. A similar defense was raised by Trump asserting that $2.8 million raised for veterans eventually got to veterans. Regardless, the court ruled Trump violated the law and must pay a $2 million fine in addition to repaying the misappropriated funds. The Foundation was shut down months earlier.
It is a matter of character. You can’t trust Trump to run a charity without lining his own pockets. How can you trust him to run a government?
He is not our king. The U.S. is not his personal checkbook or fiefdom. He cannot use presidential powers solely to advance his personal or political fortunes.
Myron Schreck
Moscow