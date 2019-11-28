We need our bacteria and other microbia
A response to the recently published “His View: We need more than golf to stop the ‘superbugs.’”
Today I felt a feeling which has not been experienced by me in years. The top of my toes itched and I remembered not changing out my socks as I had planned yesterday. Unremoved toxins in a field of mycelia brought about the itch. But I did not run for the fungicide. Instead I decided that it was time to have some plain organic Greek style yogurt and daubed my feet richly with it an hour or so prior to my shower.
My laziness had unbalanced the happy family on my feet and so it was time to let the Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus bacteria party away the fungi on my feet. And so my feet are “happy family” again.
We do not need antibiotics, we need a better understanding of how things work.
Also the idea that we can take on the host of natures trillions of kinds of bacteria, trillions of kinds of virus, and similar numbers of retrovirus, archaea, and fungi – one … at … a … time – has always appeared ridiculous to me. And that was before the interactive nature of all of this life became apparent to me.
We need our bacteria and other microbia. More diversity appears to always result in more health. The ancient, profoundly crude, and inadvisable technology of using antibiotics needs to end. Obtaining and using a much fuller understanding of how bacteria and similar tiny things work together with us to promote health is what we do need to do.
Tod Merley
Pullman