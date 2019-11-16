Outsourcing UI maintenance is not the right solution
The recent article about financial struggles at the University of Idaho mentioned they are considering outsourcing Facilities Management, but there are problems with that idea.
To save money, an outside contractor either has to be more efficient at doing the job, using fewer hours of technician and administration time, charge less for the hours it takes -- or do less.
The university is the size of a small town with over 250 buildings, many far more complicated than the average commercial building. There are acres of roofs, miles of piping, hundreds of miles of wires and thousands of valves, switches and control system. In recent years we installed many complex upgrades to save money by cutting the amount of electricity, water, gas and even wood waste for the steam plant.
Knowing how to maintain those increasingly more complicated systems is critical. Competent technicians can learn, but it takes time. Having long term employees means they know how things work, where they are, what systems have had problems in the past and who to talk to. They are used to working together, can respond more quickly to problems and more easily figure out how to solve them.
A constant problem we had at Facilities was finding skilled people at the wages we offered. Fortunately we found enough of them who saw that a steady job with good benefits and the chance at a pension was worth a smaller paycheck. Can an outside contractor find people who work faster or cheaper and keep them for the long term? They can promise to save money, but to do that they will almost undoubtedly have to deliver poorer service.
How many administrator salaries would it take to cover the cost of a few plumbers and electricians?
Mike Finkbiner, Moscow
We all should commit to the zipper merge
As a departure from common typical subject matter of the editorial pages, I feel it is due time to talk about something that occurs in our neighborhood every day, inflames tensions and anxiety among our citizens. Yet it can be solved. It is the proper use of merge lanes.
Mainly I am talking about the eastbound merge of Pullman Road, or Third Street, after it crosses Line Street near the Idaho Inn. Proper practice is not lining up in the left lane all the way back at the Idaho border. Proper practice is using both lanes all the way up to the point of the merge and using the zipper technique. This creates 40 percent less congestion and leads to less accidents. We may think it is safer and less annoying to secure your spot in the left lane and just wait it out, but it slows us all down more. Think about how hard it is for those that need to turn left before the merge to do so? Think about what works better at ski hills, ticket counters, grocery stores. It is multiple lanes.
Many states have even been working to retrain drivers about proper merge technique for years. Until that happens in our city, you can find me in the right lane, right up to the last second. I’m sure some will speed up, not let me over or even flash the bird.
I hope thinking about merge lanes can be helpful with your daily routine and a metaphor into how we interact with each other. When we lock into our rigid beliefs and habits about the world how do we advance as a society? Am I open to the other lane helping my cause?
Benjamin Harlow, Moscow