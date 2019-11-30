Times are changing; be part of that change
I just heard a song I remember from my college days: “Young people speakin’ their minds, gettin’ so much resistance from behind.”
The Yale-Harvard halftime show included hundreds of students going onto the field to call attention to climate change and the hope their the two colleges will divest from fossil fuels.
Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed the United Nations on climate change and ended her speech with “shame on you.”
A recent Washington Post article highlighted the waste of energy, materials, labor and other aspects of the fashion industry. One concern was the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills.
What can we all do about being kinder to the planet? Stop buying bottled water (unless your well is contaminated). Many of us grew up with water fountains and/or thermoses to help us keep hydrated. Compost or find a neighbor who does and really wants your apple cores and coffee grounds. Recycle everything you possibly can, including clothes. There are many consignment and thrift stores in the area where folks who need to stretch their budgets can clothe their families at bargain prices. Share your magazines with your neighbors or take them to the library.
Perhaps this gift-giving season many of you will give to charity in honor of loved ones, instead of just piling on more stuff.
Lets pay more attention to the young people speaking their minds about their planet and their future. Another song from my youth (Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan) says
“Come Senators, Congressmen please heed the call. Don’t stand in the doorway don’t
block up the hall … The old road is rapidly aging … Please get out of the new one if you can’t lend a hand, for the times they are a’changing.”
Linda Ross
Deary
-------
Plenty of great holiday gift ideas downtown
Holiday shoppers, before you head off to the big box stores or hit the “place order” button, please consider a shopping trip in downtown Moscow.
We are blessed to have an amazing and vital downtown and the only way to keep it is to patronize it. You can start at Ampersand, a wonderful kitchen lovers paradise; move on to BookPeople for something for everyone; Paradise Bikes for the bikers in your family; Hyperspud Sports for the sports fans; Hodgins Drugs to checkout games, toys and gifts; Prichard Art Gallery for the art lovers; Gem State Crystal for unique jewelry; Essential Glass for something special; Intrique for the unusual gift; Pecks Shoes for slippers and boots; Wine Co. for the wine lovers and finish the day at Little Shop of Florals for the perfect centerpiece.
Along the way stop for the perfect snack or dinner at the many fine eateries on Main Street.
I am not advertising for these retailers and I have done this list from memory so my apologies to those I haven’t mentioned.
But the next time you hear of a shop closing or a retailer leaving town remember it is up to us. Take the time to get to know our downtown retailers and spend your holiday dollars supporting your city and neighbors. Happy Holidays, Moscow.
Lois Reed
Moscow