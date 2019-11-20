Our fear heightens the power of those abandoning our needs
Several years ago, when I was playing with the Moscow High School band at a Veterans Day event, a speech which filled the middle of the event caught my attention. The speaker began to move away from the topic of veterans and began to share his political rhetoric. His pathos revolved around an attack on the traditional and family values of the United States. His call to arms was against those who would oppose these values.
What frightens me now is that this pathos of an assault on families is never accompanied with a call to increase wages to minimize arguments over money, which is the greatest contributor of divorce; instituting free preschool, which both expands the time parents can be financially stable and provides a great boost to the child’s education; encouraging universities to put a greater focus on family dynamics in sociology and economics; or any other method which would benefit families.
The call of arms in the defense of families is rarely for the family, but the ambitions of politicians who would invoke our fear to have our support. If we are to be engaged citizens we must not only keep in touch with politics, but question every word of rhetoric, every sentence of emotional appeal, to truly be discerning with our vote. Lest our fear heighten the power of those who would abandon our needs.
Daniel M. Clark
Moscow
-----
A Trump -inspired look backwards through history
As he is such an inspiration, envisioning the dignity of our esteemed leader backwards throughout American history is not difficult.
At the Berlin wall: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall, so I can build my hotels.”
In command of Apollo 13: “Houston, you idiots, you created a problem.”
As the first man on the moon: “That’s one small step for you losers, one giant leap for me!”
Leading the civil rights march: “I have a dream that one day this nation will bow down to me.”
Referencing the Cold War: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what your country can do for me. Not you. Just me. Only me.”
Witnessing the first atomic explosion: “I have become death, the destroyer of worlds. And now I need a favor.”
Witnessing early Republican corruption: “Speak loudly and have lawyers carry a big stick. You’ll get away with it. Like I do.”
Anticipating an
upcoming civil war: “A house divided against itself is a conflict I can exploit.”
Captured by Brits during the revolution: “I regret that I have but one wife to lose for my country.”
Anticipating the upcoming revolutionary war: “Give me liberty, or give me tax breaks for casinos.”
Paul Oman
Clarkston
-----
Parks right on money; the columnist was not
Mr. Courtney didn’t read the Bill Parks’ op-ed and is abusing his access to this public forum to push an extreme interpretation of the law.
To discourage student voting, he claims he knows the law. But even as he quoted the law, he didn’t understand it. Idaho law views physical presence is a neutral fact, not a club to bash students daring to claim Latah as their home.
The Secretary of State’s legal interpretation does not require a person to accomplish every single piece of a checklist as Mr. Courtney wants to convince the public. If students make an effort to declare Latah County home through word and action, it is their true domicile. Mr. Parks was right on the money, and Idaho law is not on the side of Dale Courtney’s voter suppression efforts.
David Morse
Moscow