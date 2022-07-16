Now is the time for peace in Ukraine

If you’ve noticed, a good hunk of media pressure for all the liberal tropes have fallen off the radar screen lately — mostly because the failure of such policies is becoming impossible to ignore. Vaccinating infants and toddlers for COVID-19, wearing masks, Black Lives Matter — the list goes on and on. The public just isn’t buying any of this nonsense any more, though there’s still an overbearing climate of fear around publicly resisting these nonsense positions.
But the largest one that really requires the public’s attention is the war in Ukraine. Sold to the body politic as a holy crusade instead of the continuation of a bloody Slavic conflict reaching back literally more than a thousand years, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the Russo-Ukrainian conflict is effectively over. I called it more than a couple of months back.
Wonder weapons (where have we heard THAT term before) were supposed to turn the tide against the Russian invaders. And while they had some effect, for some time, instead what happened was the Russian Army shifted tactics to what has been called the ‘Grozny-fication’ of the conflict. Grozny is the capital of Chechnya, where the Russian Army essentially turned the conflict around by using artillery to pulverize the city to dust. The same is happening in eastern Ukraine, and there won’t be much left when this is all over.
But because the grift just can’t end — there are too many people on this side of the Atlantic in on it — President Zelenskyy is now asking for some $650 billion to $750 billion in foreign aid to rebuild the landscape that he doesn’t even control. Ukrainian women, whether single or with children over the age of 3, are being told to sign up for the draft. And the continuing conflict continues to wreck the future demographics of that nation by killing off more and more of their young men.
It’s gotten so bad, that the “Live Action Role Play” aspect that we indulge ourselves with has started to fade. Sure, we have to put up with Ben Stiller showing up and posturing, along with dozens of other Congress-critters and celebrities. But they better hurry up. The show’s almost over.
It’s the $650 billion (that’s BILLIONS, folks) of aid from the U.S., directed through the International Monetary Fund that really gets me. And $650 billion is just the first ask, folks. While I’ve always been generally supportive of foreign aid, this boggles the mind. We have major problems in our own country that could be fixed that function on that scale of money. But instead, our kleptocrat class, in league with the authoritarian kleptocracy in Ukraine will ride that train, waving that blue and yellow flag until the end of the line. Between International Monetary Fund monies backed by our money printing press, as well as all those replacement missiles these folks want to send to Ukraine, there’s no end to it. And if you think with Ukraine’s collapse, those same high-tech Javelins won’t end up sold to terrorists around the world, I’ve got some bad news.
And this is the Biden administration’s functional policy.
Of course, there’s the constant courting of nuclear war over this issue with Putin. I saw on social media a video of a ‘Public Health’ instructions for what a citizen of New York should do in case of nuclear attack. “You got this,” the female commentator said, almost with a wink. If the Russians launch a nuclear attack against New York City, I can guarantee that we don’t “got this.”
Here’s a simple screen for the Biden administration regarding governing our own country. If a policy increases the potential that the U.S. might get nuked, don’t do it.
If a policy guarantees that we’ll see a massive increase in inflation and debt that will harm America, then don’t do it. It is utterly mystifying that one even needs to say this. But the bubble is so strong around this bunch of fools that we all better start hollering.
Peace in Ukraine now. With all the diplomatic pressure we can bring to bear.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.