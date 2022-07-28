Oatmeal: the food of the gods

Those who know the Palouse Pundit as sober and wonkish may find this outlandish title proof that he is finally off his rocker. But folks, this is serious business. What the world needs is a new superhero, and I now introduce to you Oatmeal Woman.
Unlike her male counterparts who perform their great deeds all on their own, Oatmeal Woman needs your cooperation in order to maximize her powers. At her peak she will be able to dispatch the bad guys to another dimension of reality.
Wouldn’t that be just desserts for villains such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Donald Trump? Trump would be easy: He is halfway there already.
One day in Sunday School the teacher asked the class: “How do you attain eternal life?” One little boy was first to answer: “Eat lots of vegetables, don’t eat meat and don’t smoke!” I’m wondering if these wise parents also feed him oatmeal. Oatmeal Woman cannot do her work effectively without our full cooperation.
On my living room wall there is a print of the wild Hindu myth “The Churning of the Ocean of Milk.” At the end of every cosmic epoch, ambrosia, which empowers both gods and demons, runs out.
Under the direction of the god Vishnu, both the gods and the demons cooperate to make more divine elixir. The sacred Mount Meru serves as the churning spindle, and Vishnu wraps the cosmic serpent Vasuki around it. The gods and demons pull steadily on each their ends, and soon there is enough ambrosia for the next cycle of time.
Remember the brilliant linguists who were featured in Garrison Keillor’s retelling of the Christmas Story? They told him that the myrrh the wise men brought for the baby Jesus was actually a Midwestern hot dish. Sure enough, one of them was a Lutheran.
These same linguists have made a new discovery: the Ocean of Milk is not cow’s milk, it’s oat milk. Actually, scholars have known this for 2,000 years, but they did not report it out of respect for millions of India’s cow worshippers.
Dietician Olivia Tarantino describes the qualities that make oatmeal a superfood: “It’s a good source of fiber, decreases levels of LDLs (bad cholesterol), supports digestive health, helps lower blood sugar, and may even promote weight loss.” She then warns people about McDonald’s oatmeal: “One serving has 31 grams of sugar and 64 grams of carbohydrates, which is equivalent to four servings of regular ice cream.”
For my morning oatmeal I add only one teaspoon of brown sugar, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, fruit (preferably strawberries, blueberries, pears or bananas), and, of course, extra creamy oat milk.
When I’m backpacking, however, I use packets of instant oats, primarily because it is really hard to clean the pan. I also serve my oats a la Wittgenstein. This is oats topped with instant chocolate with added dry milk.
Ludwig Wittgenstein was the topic of my first book, and he was one of the most fascinating personalities in the field of philosophy. As a prisoner of war in World War I, he wrote a masterpiece entitled Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus. He modestly claimed to have solved all the problems of philosophy.
Wittgenstein eschewed all academic honors, and he decided to teach school in a rural Austrian town. The students loved him, but the villagers were suspicious of him. He was a socialist, but even worse, after he fixed the school’s boiler by simply banging on it with a wrench, they thought he was a witch.
Wittgenstein’s housekeeper found his room a mess. She refused to deal with his oatmeal pot, which he reused each day without cleaning. The crusted remains were marbled with chocolate.
If I leave my oatmeal pot sitting in the sink for several days, it starts to ferment or some such process. Unlike Wittgenstein, however, I always wash out the pan after a couple of days.
Initially, I thought I’d found the source of his superpowers — both philosophical and mechanical. My excitement soon subsided after I learned that Scots have distilled oats for centuries and all they got was drunk.
There must be some other process that gives Oatmeal Woman her super powers, and I’m still looking for the secret.
