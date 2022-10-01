Christian nationalism is dangerous, anti-democratic
Dale Courtney’s anemic, misleading defense of Christian nationalism (Daily News, Sept 28) provides useful context for another recent column in which he seemed to reveal a soft spot for the prospects of a second civil war.
Despite what Courtney wants you to believe, Christian nationalism is as dangerous as it is un-American. One of the great things about this country is that everyone is free to worship any deity (or deities) one fancies. There are plenty of religions to choose from, and you have the freedom to take your pick, or to ignore them altogether.
Christ Church’s publicly stated desire “to make Moscow a Christian town” is antithetical to religious freedom. But that irony doesn’t matter to people like Doug Wilson, whose anachronistic writings and statements extolling the “blessings” of U.S. slavery and the subordination of women at home and in public have earned him a national reputation as a bigot. Wilson follows in the footsteps of Rousas Rushdoony and Robert Dabney, both of whom were Christian nationalists and white supremacists who fought to impose an extremist “biblical” ideology on the rest of the country through minority rule.
With their antiquated beliefs too vile to gain majority support, Christian nationalists have long taken aim at the very heart of America — democracy. Those who want to learn more about the holy battle for which Christian nationalists seem to be pining should check out “The Power Worshippers” (2019) by investigative reporter Katherine Stewart. Freedom requires tolerance and understanding, both of which are embraced by many religious and nonreligious people alike.
Because Christian nationalism embodies intolerance, rage and contempt for democracy, it will beget neither freedom nor liberty, but rather a cage (see: Iran, Afghanistan, Russia). A better way: be kind to all kinds and reject bigotry and authoritarianism.
A candidate with Idaho values
Hard work. Integrity. Hospitality. Leaving things better than they were found.
These are the Idaho values I was raised on. It’s time Idaho’s representatives embodied Idaho values.
The past few years, I’ve been embarrassed by the smugness, negligence and extremism of some Idaho officials. A few have gotten too big for their britches. Russ Fulcher has spent more than $300,000 on his campaign while refusing to debate his opponent. Mike Simpson’s campaign surpasses $1 million. Mike Crapo? More than $6 million.
On the other hand, Kaylee Peterson is traveling to meet hard-working Idahoans. She’s asking about our issues. Her campaign barely exceeds $20,000. The Idaho I know values character over money. Kaylee is working to earn your respect and support. She’s a sixth-generation Idahoan who’s knowledgeable, passionate and committed to working across the aisle for Idahoans.
Officials must be held accountable for shirking responsibilities. Elections shouldn’t be bought. Let’s look past Republican, Democrat or Independent. Let’s elect Idaho candidates with Idaho values. Join me in voting Kaylee Peterson, a woman of Idaho values, for Congress.