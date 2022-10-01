Christian nationalism is dangerous, anti-democratic

Dale Courtney’s anemic, misleading defense of Christian nationalism (Daily News, Sept 28) provides useful context for another recent column in which he seemed to reveal a soft spot for the prospects of a second civil war.

Despite what Courtney wants you to believe, Christian nationalism is as dangerous as it is un-American. One of the great things about this country is that everyone is free to worship any deity (or deities) one fancies. There are plenty of religions to choose from, and you have the freedom to take your pick, or to ignore them altogether.

