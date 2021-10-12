Importance of nonpartisanship
After years of “intending to,” I finally sent in my membership fee to join the Pullman League of Women Voters. Why have I waited so long after a 43-year residency in our fair city? I’m afraid there is no rational explanation. The league has become more visible to me in recent years as I continue my 17-year service on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners. The November election will determine if I will be privileged to serve another six years. Every month, a member of the league faithfully attends our hospital board meetings as an observer. We feel and are appreciative of her silent presence. My understanding of the league’s objective is that our observer will glean information from the discussions during the course of our meeting’s agenda that may result in a future position statement or advocacy effort pertaining to improving health care in our region.
As a hospital commissioner, I so appreciate the league’s obvious interest in local and regional health care issues among many others. What I value most, is its strong commitment to nonpartisanship … a rare commodity in today’s political scene. On Oct. 12 and 14, the Pullman League of Women Voters will be sponsoring forums from 7-9 p.m. via Zoom. Information can be found on the League’s website, lwvpullman.org. The public is invited to attend and ask questions on a variety of issues, receiving responses from hospital commissioner, city council and school board candidates. If people are unable to attend the live broadcast, it will be recorded.
This is a great opportunity before you receive your ballots around Oct. 15 to participate in governance by the people and for the people in the way it was intended.
Tricia Grantham
Pullman
For vaccination
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Pullman
Get vaccinated, Nick
Pope Francis I has decreed that COVID-19 vaccination is an act of common good. The state of Washington requires its employees to be fully vaccinated. Nick Rolovich apparently follows only the popes he likes, while he resists the clear mandate from the state providing his outlandish tax-payer funded salary for (at-best) a mediocre football product. Either get vaccinated, Nick, or take a hike. Alabama is more your style.
Randal McChesney
Bellevue, Wash.
Enough with childish insults
Regarding Chuck Pezeshki’s latest column (Oct. 9): Chuck obviously believes that childish insults are convincing. Wrong.
His facts are skimpy. He claims that no one has been so wrong so often as Fauci. Nonsense. Donald Trump was wrong about far more things (check Trump’s repeated lying). He asserts that Fauci “may” be actively sabotaging our coronavirus response. Where is the proof — including information sources? Chuck doesn’t provide them. He accuses Fauci of deliberately causing the release of the virus in China. Again, no proof.
Also, Chuck emphasizes trivial matters over important ones. He ignores the 700,000 American coronavirus deaths. Unvaccinated people make up most of the recent deaths, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions. Chuck falsely claims that the vast majority of us are vaccinated. It is only a slim majority, which means a huge number of people are not. Many public officials and media sources spread misinformation about the pandemic.
However, Chuck is fixated on masks. Many studies find that they help reduce the spread of germs. For my money, 700,000 dead and hospitals choking with coronavirus cases, which continue to yield fatalities, and officials and media sources lying, seem a little more important.
Finally, Chuck overlooks obvious explanations for the actions he criticizes. Knowledge about the virus and other conditions have changed greatly over time. Fauci’s initial recommendation against the general public wearing masks reflected the national shortage of protective gear for medical personnel. After we obtained more masks, Fauci sensibly recommended that people should wear masks in public.
David Nice
Pullman
The best candidate
Knowledgeable, compassionate, professional, and devoted to health and patient care are but a few of the attributes that describe Tricia Grantham. I respect her and her sense of integrity and responsibility. She listens, observes, and always gives thoughtful consideration of ideas presented to her. More valuable attributes for someone we want in any leadership role.Her experience with the Council on Aging & Human Services have contributed to her understanding of the need for excellent patient care and hospital services. Serving on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners for 17 years (seven years as president) is reason enough to re-elect her so that she can continue serving our community with the thoughtfulness and care she is well known for. Serving on the Friends of Hospice board with Tricia, I have seen first hand how valuable her contributions and vision for better health and patient care for Pullman mean to her. These are critical issues which she will continue to address and fight for.
Tricia is someone whom I clearly support and hope will continue to serve Pullman and surrounding communities in the very best and most positive ways possible. We believe that she is the best and most valuable candidate for the position of PHR Hospital District 1-A commissioner so please join Jerry and me in reelecting Tricia Grantham.
Rosalie Harms
Pullman
Asking for your vote
I’m Jim Gray, a retired member of the United States Coast Guard. I taught economics, government and history at the high school level and have substituted in the local schools at all levels since moving to Moscow in 2004.
I am running for the office of mayor of the city of Moscow because I love our community and want it to flourish. We must protect the things that make our community special, while maintaining growth and prosperity. Local government works best through leadership, not bickering. I will seek common ground between stakeholders. I will work to balance the budget, save tax dollars and improve services.
Let’s keep our community the best choice for raising a family, attending school, starting a business and enjoying retirement.
I am a husband, father, and grandfather. I look forward to being visible and involved in our community. My mission will be to put the people of this community first and seek greater attention to their input.
For these reasons I am asking for your vote for mayor of the city of Moscow on the first Tuesday of November.
Please mark your calendar and vote. Website: jimgrayformayor.org.
Jim Gray
Moscow