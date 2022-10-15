Mitchell’s ‘silly’ session
Yes, Idaho state Rep. Brandon Mitchell is at odds with most of his constituents by strongly opposing abortion rights and weakly supporting public education. But let’s not forget his most flagrant display of extremism: throwing in with the anti-vaxxers and snake oil peddlers during the Legislature’s silly session last spring.
That was the session legislators convened themselves, between their regular annual session and the latest one heading off a citizen initiative expanding both education funding and tax revenue from high earners.
Before the Senate truncated the House’s spring silliness by refusing to consider any of its proposals and closing up shop, Mitchell helped send it bills including one forbidding employers to learn which of their workers were vaccinated against COVID-19. Why? Because, according to sponsor Ron Mendive of Coeur d’Alene, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were better responses to the pandemic. The attorney general’s office suggested such a move might threaten the state’s share of federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Another, similar measure created, according to a senior vice president at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, “a blanket exemption for people to decline to comply with a condition of employment,” including testing for illegal drug use.
Mitchell not only supported both, he joined a minority of members voting against adjourning the House even after the Senate had rendered their follies stillborn.
Voters are lucky to have the opportunity in coming days to elect Tim Gresback and to tell Mitchell, “Just go, Brandon.”
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Reparations for Hurit women
“Hurit” is a Native American word for “beautiful.” Reparations, making amends for wrongdoing, is a familiar term that currently sparks serious and sometimes heated exchanges on our political landscape. Reparation payments have been paid to Japanese Americans, African Americans, and for the restoration of the Florida Everglades.
The current population of the United States is 330 million people. The population of Latah County is 40,000 or .00012 of the total population. Annually 1,800 women in the U.S. are murdered. By comparison, the population of Native Americans is 6.79 million. Any person’s life is precious but the loss annually of 5,000 Hurit women who are killed or go missing from such a small racial group is cause for alarm. Reparations for the Hurit women are not a payment for past crimes but ones that occur now.
It is easy to forget a people who have survived genocide and currently suffer more than any other racial, ethnic group. They have some of the highest rates for unemployment, suicide, poverty, alcoholism and drug addiction.
For the reader, let me put this in an Idaho perspective. Idaho is a state of small towns: 221 cities in Idaho have populations of 5,000 or less. Imagine you drive from Moscow to Genesee, Troy, Potlatch, Juliaetta, Deary, Kendrick and find everyone (4,337 people) dead or missing. It’s an event that would shock the nation. Imagine the conspiracy theories: alien abduction, Qanon, neo-Nazis. And the fear and anxiety.
The new Gerald Ford Aircraft Carrier cost $13.3 billion. We can afford Life Alert pendants. They should adorn every Hurit woman’s neck, age 12-30; a meaningful reparation payment.
Stan Smith
Viola
Resources for healthyPalouse landscapes
I enjoyed Evelyn Simon’s letter (Daily News, Oct. 5), which encouraged people to consider including habitat for native species in their landscaping. She’s absolutely right: the Palouse’s native species need all the help they can get.
Even the smallest spaces can have huge value, both above and below the ground. Whether a square foot or a square mile, Palouse Prairie plants have amazingly deep roots that store water and carbon underground, acting like a sponge to help conserve soil moisture through our dry summers. Starting a small “Pocket Prairie” to improve habitat throughout the year can actually help your entire neighborhood’s gardens; pollinators that depend on native plants will visit many other garden plants that need their services, including fruit trees and berry bushes.
For anyone interested in installing a Pocket Palouse Prairie, I wanted to share three resources that can help. The first resource for anyone looking for help installing a Pocket Prairie is The Phoenix Conservancy (phoenixconservancy.org), our local nonprofit with a mission to restore endangered ecosystems. In addition to larger restoration sites, we work with landowners and businesses interested in installing native prairie plant communities of any size, tailored to save water, improve habitat, and look great all year with very little maintenance.
The second two are online at nrcs.usda.gov: “Characteristics and Uses of Native Palouse Forbs in Landscaping,” and “More Palouse Forbs for Landscaping,” by David M. Skinner, Paul Warnick, Bill French, and Mary Fauci. These pieces provide DIYers with an evaluation of many of our native forb species for landscaping, including bloom period, ease of growth and value to pollinators and wildlife. Even a single plant can mean all the difference if you’re an imperiled bumblebee in need of a meal before winter.
Chris Duke
Pullman
Banning books
Anybody hear recent Democrat accusations of “Republicans are banning books in Idaho”? I was curious, so I researched it. It seems this strawman argument stems from HB666 introduced this last legislative session. From the way Democrats are twisting it, I expected to see a list of book titles that would have been illegal to possess in Idaho (or at least illegal to be stocked in public libraries.)
As it turns out, there is no such list of banned material, and the Democrats are just one hairline short of outright in-your-face lying with their sanctimonious cries of “banning books!” HB666 proposed to remove an affirmative defense from Idaho Code that indemnifies educational institutions and their employees from distributing harmful material to minors. In other words, as the law is currently written, if I give a pornographic magazine to a child on the street, that is illegal, and I can be charged for it. But, if a public library allows a child to have access to the same magazine, they are free and clear.
Why does our law include a free pass for educational institutions to hand out pornography to minors? Why would the Democrats be upset about removing the free pass? What is the cost to our children? There must be ulterior motives at work here folks. What are the motives? I’m not going to go full-blown conspiracy theory here and accuse them of secretly trying to sexualize our children — yet. I will say, however, they are grasping at straws for anything they can get their deceitful rhetoric wrapped around to discredit conservative positions and candidates.
Our Republican representatives, Brandon Mitchell and Lori McCann, did the right thing by voting for HB666. Too bad it died in the Senate like so many good bills do.
David Dalby
Viola