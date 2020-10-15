Handy can do the job
I support Tom Handy for Whitman County Commissioner. His many-faceted roles with civic engagement and collaboration combined with success in business and long-time residence in Whitman County will provide a solid background for Tom’s service to Whitman County.
He is creative in problem-solving, forward-thinking and practical in his approach to the needs of our county. A love for life on the Palouse underlies his commitment to keeping the environment we value while planning for inevitable growth.
Attention to traditional community infrastructure plus modern internet access, broadband, use of GIS and strengthening Whitcom and SEWEDA are important to the ongoing strength of our whole county. His business experience in budgeting and adaptation to hard times will serve him well in meeting the needs of the county. Recognizing the importance of recreation and trails to attract both tourists and permanent residents, Tom will support the proposed Colfax-Albion-Pullman rail-trail and our Palouse way of life outdoors.
These are but a few of the reasons I will vote for Tom Handy. I hope you will, too.
Mary Carloye
Pullman
GOP needs return to past
At their unity rally the GOP discussed a strategy to prevent a “blue tide” on Election Day. The Republican Party used to stand for fair trade, fiscal responsibility and maximum enfranchisement of voters. As a university county, a high value was placed on education, science and personal integrity
Caroline Nilsson Troy lamented that when she sees a sign for her opponent in a farmer’s field she knows they’re losing the game. She believes that Democrats don’t vote in support of farmers like Republicans do. Perhaps she is remembering an earlier time before the leader of the Republican party started trade wars with the farmers’ best customers.
When a group of constituents approached Dan Foreman in Boise to share their concerns about upcoming legislation, he threatened to have them arrested. He got into a shouting match with visitors to the Republican booth at the county fair. This kind of behavior reflects poorly on the entire party.
If Republicans were proud of their candidates and platform, they would encourage all voters to show up and vote. When this is not the case, they turn to eliminating voters from participating that might not support them. This can include eliminating polling places in strategic locations, discouraging mail in ballots or even sabotaging the post office.When the party denies the science of climate change, how do they expect to attract the young voters that will be dealing with their lack of foresight? During a pandemic, Gabriel Rench flaunted the safety precautions expressed by the CDC to avoid large crowds, social distance and wear face covering. Do they really expect that will rally people to their party?
To regain their standing as an acceptable alternative to Democrats, Republicans need to return to the party they used to be. Stop nominating nut cases and encourage all eligible citizens to vote.
Cope Gale Jr.
Moscow
Voting for Mitchell
Brandon Mitchell is worthy of my vote and yours for Idaho State Representative for District 5, Seat A.
I have witnessed the integrity Brandon carries in every facet of his life since 2013. I first met his wife and daughter at the elementary school where us moms were joining our daughters for lunch. Through the years I have seen Brandon’s dedication, research and action towards the academic wellbeing of their daughter. That said, if elected, I know Brandon will extend that same effort to bring our community’s education into the 21st century for K-12, including finer services for special needs children and their families.
Brandon possesses the maturity and wisdom needed to effectively hold the important representative function in our community that is gained only by decades of being in the trenches. He is and has been an irreplaceable team member and leader as a multi-business owner, directly providing jobs and tax revenue in our community. He has been an irreplaceable family man, raising several children (biological and adopted).
Brandon is a family man and a successful local businessman who believes in a balanced budget, strong family values, religious freedoms and Second Amendment rights. He is an honorable leader, talented in listening to the views and needs of all to soundly represent the citizens of Idaho.
Annette Bieghler
Moscow
Avoid the party line vote
If ever there was an election when people should vote their conscience, not simply “along party lines,” this is it. On local, state and national levels, this election will test our values and our democracy. The lack of civility and bipartisanship in Idaho is alarming, and it’s time for a change.
The supermajority controlling the legislature has resulted in creating a caustic environment leading to such remarks as Caroline Nilsson Troy’s recent claim that minority party members “don’t vote for farmers, they don’t vote for loggers, they don’t vote to keep the dams in place, they don’t vote to take care of the roads and they don’t vote to make sure that small businesses can succeed.” The comment, besides being false, is incredibly divisive. If the supermajority legislature hasn’t solved Idaho’s problems for the past several years, it’s not the fault of the minority party.
In recent years, rather than solving problems like deteriorating roads and bridges, lack of affordable housing, workforce development, deteriorating school facilities or other issues that could help everyday Idahoans, Idaho’s supermajority legislature passed legislation that removed the homeowner’s exemption index (creating the current property tax problem), tried to put restrictions on Medicaid expansion (contrary to what voters mandated), passed a law making life even more difficult for marginalized populations (unconstitutional), and rejected a license plate slogan that Idaho is “Too Great For Hate,” among other things.
It’s time for a change, an opportunity for bipartisan solutions to real problems to be addressed in a civil, productive manner. There are many outstanding minority party candidates who have very reasonable ideas for solutions that will benefit all Idahoans, but their voices are not being heard. No matter what party people have voted for before, voters should select candidates who have reasonable solutions for Idaho’s problems.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow