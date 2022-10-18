Gilbert is focused on schools
Article 9, Section 1 of the Idaho Constitution states: “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
For decades the Republican supermajority in the Idaho Legislature has failed to take this responsibility seriously. The legislature met this September and increased public education funding by $380 million. This is a step in the right direction, however the job is not done until that desperately needed money is spent efficiently and effectively.
We have severe shortages of qualified teachers and support staff. Poor wages and working conditions are major factors. Because of chronic inadequate maintenance and building funds the Idaho Legislature’s January 2022 Office of Performance Evaluation reported that it will take $847 million to bring Idaho’s school buildings up to good condition.
Terry Gilbert is running for Idaho superintendent of public schools. He will focus like a laser on seeing that every single tax dollar spent on education will go to our public schools and be used where it is most needed.
Vote for Terry Gilbert Nov. 8.
Karen Hansen
Viola
Vote for Democrats
Electing reasonable, freedom-supporting politicians in Idaho is an urgent matter. A woman’s freedom for health care decisions and bodily autonomy is gone, birth control freedom is threatened, free speech at our universities has been quenched and the Supreme Court threatens to make our votes meaningless. The state of Idaho, the Idaho “Freedom” Foundation and the Idaho Republican party are leading the nation with their freedom-restricting laws. However, reasonable people are still in the majority, and if we vote for candidates that want to preserve our freedoms and do good for the people of Idaho we can still stop the craziness.
Vote to return David Nelson to the Idaho Senate. He supports the above-mentioned freedoms and has introduced bills to reduce the reliance of our schools on the property tax, and allow our seniors and disabled to remain in their homes. His opponent’s single issue is to limit a woman’s freedom.
Another supporter of our essential freedoms is Tim Gresback, who is running for House Seat B in District 6. Tim firmly understands the value of educational opportunities in improving people’s lives, and pledges to increase opportunities in vocational and higher education for all Idahoans. His opponent has voted in lockstep with Idaho Freedom Foundation to limit Idahoan’s freedoms.
Trish Carter-Goodheart, running for District 6 House Seat A, has worked tirelessly for the welfare of our children. As a rural resident she understands the unique problems not shared with city dwellers and pledges to fully address them. Vote for Idaho. Vote Democrats.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
Lamar is dedicated
As longtime Latah County residents, we want a county commissioner who will represent all the people in our county, is a good listener, and will provide balanced leadership and a solid understanding of the issues. Tom Lamar is our choice. He has proven his dedicated leadership as a county commissioner since 2015 and also has vast experience from his time serving on the Moscow City Council. He is a seasoned business person who understands and values environmental compatibility. We urge you to get out and vote for Tom Lamar, a dedicated leader for all of Latah County.
Don Regan andMaureen Taylor Regan
Moscow
Reading program alive, well
Thank you for your wonderful coverage of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library recently launched by Twin County United Way. The Imagination Library is also available to all Whitman County children from birth to 5 years old. Whitman County United Way brought Dolly’s Imagination Library to our county in March of this year. Thus far more than 550 kiddos are enrolled and receiving a book a month right in their mail boxes. To enroll a child or to support the Imagination Library of Whitman County, go to whitmanunited.org. Happy reading.
Christine Oakley
Pullman
Mitchell works for the people
Brandon Mitchell is working hard to preserve the Idaho we love. His emphasis on election integrity (one person/one vote) is much needed to safeguard every legal vote. And who would be against election integrity? Hmmm?
Brandon is very responsive and accessible to his constituents, always answering questions in a timely manner. He listens, discusses and clearly explains his positions on bills and issues. He is willing to change his position based upon conversation with citizens in his district.
And, amazingly, Brandon is for term limits. No good system can work with career politicians, bought off by special interests. If a candidate is willing to do what’s right for the people over what’s right for himself — he’s my candidate.
Let’s go, Brandon. Get to know all the Republican candidates here: LatahGOP.org voter guide.
Wendy Bouma
Princeton
Mahnkey deserves your vote
As voting in the midterm election fast approaches, I strongly recommend that Whitman County residents vote for positive local change by casting their votes for John-Mark Mahnkey, a candidate for Whitman County commissioner, District 3. John-Mark will be a particularly effective leader because of his energy, knowledge of local issues, common sense pragmatism, and prioritization of open and effective communication.
John-Mark has had a very active and visible presence in the county for a long time. He has web and Facebook pages that tell the voter much about where he stands and what his work as a county commissioner would emphasize. This contrasts with his opponent, whose policy goals are more difficult to discern, with only biographical details on his website. One primary area you can be sure John-Mark will focus on is poverty: Whitman County has a poverty level that’s far larger than any other county in the state (25.4% compared to the second highest county at 17.8%) Another priority will be transparency and good communication with his constituents. He has pledged to ensure that county residents know what, when and how the commissioners are addressing the variety of issues and concerns across the county.
John-Mark is pragmatic, listens well and works hard to find common ground among divergent priorities. He will accomplish things, not just caretake the status quo. For example, John-Mark will work toward finally implementing a Geographical Information System, a tool mandated for statewide implementation 14 years ago. Currently, Whitman County is the only county in the state that hasn’t fulfilled this mandate that promises better decision making and management by governmental entities.
When you fill out your ballot, be mindful and vote for someone who tells you who he is and what he will do. That person is John-Mark Mahnkey.
Carolyn Wyatt
Pullman