We need to wake up

I woke up on Oct. 12 only to learn from Dale Courtney’s column in the Daily News that “Americans are tired of bowing down to the woke.” Maybe I should go back to bed. Or maybe that’s where Mr. Courtney wants me, asleep as he and his fellow Christian nationalists take over the town and the country. Maybe we better wake up.

Walter Hesford

