All in this together
I have lived in Moscow for 60 years and am proud that we are respected and admired for being welcoming, compassionate and caring. But now I am receiving messages from family and former residents asking, “What is going on there?” “What has happened to this amazing town?”
And I wonder the same thing. During this pandemic, people of many beliefs have come together and acted in solidarity to feed the hungry, help the elderly and ensure healthy practices for all. This is still the majority intent and wish in our treasured community.
However, now we see with sadness that Doug Wilson, Gabriel Rench and Christ Church leaders have convinced their followers that they cannot worship if they are wearing masks; that bringing weapons to a protest does not threaten the safety and well-being of our community; and that they have God-given and Constitutional rights to chance spreading disease to others. I still hope that these protestors will wake up and realize that we are all in this together, and that the minor inconvenience of wearing masks and social distancing in public help safeguard everyone’s health.
For the rest of us, we need to register and vote for candidates who respect the law and will work for our best interest in this and other matters.
Vote for trustworthy Tom Lamar for county commissioner and against Gabriel Rench, who opposes efforts to protect community health and safety.
Vote for Dave Nelson for state senator, who has won wide trust and respect for his careful listening and wise thinking.
Vote for Dulce Kersting-Lark, and Renee Love for state representatives, public-spirited citizens with fresh ideas who will work to improve our quality of life and protect the future of our community and country. Indeed, we are all in this together.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Men of principle, or liars?
Republican Senators’ comments before the 2016 election:
Lindsey Graham: We should not “be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term – I would say that if it was a Republican president.” (2016)
Ted Cruz: “A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice.” (2016)
Cory Gardner: “The president who is elected in November should be the one who makes the decision.” (2016)
Ron Portman: “It is common practice for the Senate to stop acting on lifetime appointments during the last year of a presidential term, and it’s been nearly 80 since any president was permitted to immediately fill a vacancy that arose in a presidential election year.” (2016)
Mitch McConnell: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. This vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Mike Crapo: “The next Supreme Court justice will make decisions that affect every American. Therefore, the current Supreme Court vacancy should be filled by an individual nominated by the next President of the United States.” (2016)
Graham (2018): “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait till the next election.”
Soon, we’ll see if these (and other Republicans) are men of principle or partisan liars.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Disgusted by city leaders
I am so disgusted by the so-called leaders of Moscow. Mr. Lambert, are you outta your cotton-picking mind? Now I know ya all have really flipped your lids. You (extended) the mask order until Jan. 5. Now I know you are delusional. You say to wear masks inside, outside. Next is it gonna be downside up and upside down?
Legally you cannot enforce that law. You arrested two and cited three for Christ Church’s flash psalm sing. As far as I know, didn’t Hitler die? Christians have a right to pray wherever they want. God knows this world needs all the prayer it can get. While BLM was doing their little protest on Friendship Square for that five-time felon George Floyd, they weren’t 6 feet apart and some weren’t wearing masks.
Lambert, you have people wearing a mask in their car, outside and anywhere else you can think of. God is still large and in charge so get off your high horse and quit playing God. I am so sick of this crap. It’s ridiculous.
Sandra Weeks
Moscow
Don’t be fooled
There have been several letters and ads in the local papers lately telling us the great things the Democratic Party represents. One writer wonders why he has seen so many Trump flags “flying all over Idaho” and no Biden flags. Anyone who claims to be a Democrat must, at some level, accept and believe in the policies of the national Democratic party.
How can citizens of a natural resource dependent state like Idaho vote for any candidate who supports this party’s principles? Stop mining, stop logging, stop farming/ranching, tear out the dams, open the borders, bring on the wolves, lock up more acres for wilderness, abortion on demand, more crippling labor laws, more environmental laws to accomplish some of the above, defund police, support BLM teaing up the cities, apologized for America, take or limit guns, increase taxes, more government power and controls.
Today’s Democratic party seems intent on destroying our American system of capitalism and freedom that has been an example and the envy of the rest of the world. Don’t be fooled. Trump/Pence 2020! Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Election resource available
Election Day is Nov. 3 and many are voting early. To aid you in your decisions, the League of Women Voters of Idaho has published an online voter guide at VOTE411.org.
The league invited all congressional; legislative; and county commissioner, sheriff and prosecutor candidates running in the state of Idaho to participate by answering questions posed to them. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to making a selection.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and many have joined in. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidates information.
Susan Ripley
President, League of Women Voters of Idaho
Moscow