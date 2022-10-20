Letter writer John Wright (Oct. 14) accused Democratic Party candidates of hiding their party’s “extremist platform.” The one-page platform can easily be found at idahodems.org/resources and is anything but extremist. It was agreed upon overwhelmingly by delegates to the June 2022 Democratic National Convention and serves as a guide, not authoritative dogma, for Democratic candidates.
The Idaho Republican party, on the other hand, requires its candidates to sign a candidate disclosure statement supporting their party’s platform “as the standard by which my performance as a candidate and as an officeholder should be evaluated.”
At a recent candidate forum, Democratic candidates stated emphatically that they have not signed any such statement because their allegiance is not to their party but to the citizens they represent and to the Idaho and U.S. constitutions. They promise to carry out their duties unencumbered by a pledge of support to any party platform.
In fact, it is the 18-page Republican platform that is extreme, calling for privatization of Social Security, elimination of Medicaid/Medicare, return to the gold standard, abolishment of inheritance and income taxes, the legislature to appoint (instead of election by the people) our U.S. senators by repealing the 17th Amendment, elimination of separation of church and state in public education, nullification of same-sex marriage and criminalization of abortion, with no exception for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.
When you vote, remember, all Republican candidates have emphatically endorsed all of their party’s platform and are expected to support it wholeheartedly when performing their public duties.
Lamar: Duty over platform
I am not in the habit of rebutting inaccuracies from letter writers but John Wright’s Oct. 14 slamming of the Democratic candidates for Latah County office for disavowing their party’s platform is both misleading and inaccurate. He misquotes Commissioner Tom Lamar with this sentence: “Lamar stoically added, and I quote, ‘I haven’t signed a pledge to extremism.’ ”
Tom Lamar clearly stated that as a Latah County commissioner, he swears to uphold the Constitution of the United States and that of Idaho, and carry out the duties of county commissioner to the best of his ability. Furthermore, Tom stated that his ability is not encumbered by a pledge of support to any party platform.
Unlike his Republican opponent, who has placed the Republican Party platform before the duty to the office, Latah County, and the state of Idaho. The commitment to that 18-page Republican Party document is unacceptable for a suitable candidate for county commissioner.
Lamar has a solid record of accomplishments and has proven his balanced leadership for Latah County the past eight years. He has demonstrated a solid nonpartisan, fiscally conservative approach to issues that come to the Board of County Commissioners. Please join me in voting to reelect Lamar on Nov. 8.
Backs Labrador for Idaho AG
It is disgusting how so-called “Republicans” are endorsing Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general. And of course, in typical fashion, the media gets their information wrong by calling these supporters “prominent Republicans.” Prominent when? Most of them are not relevant anymore. Arkoosh has switched his party affiliation multiple times. Someone who does that is not transparent, is an opportunist and cannot be trusted. He is running his campaign as a Democrat and he will run the office of attorney general like any Democrat would: as an authority, mandate loving, do whatever the squad says totalitarian. Raul Labrador is a fighter and that’s what we need in the AG’s office. Labrador will defend Idaho against federal government overreach and protect our liberties. Labrador stands by the principles in the Republican Party platform and the Idaho Constitution and unlike his opponent, does not falter in loyalty and principles. Vote Raul Labrador for attorney general of Idaho.