Grantham is the best choice
I encourage voters in the Pullman Hospital District to reelect Tricia Grantham to the district’s board of commissioners. I have known Tricia for nearly two decades as a person of great integrity, competence and passion for the health of our community. Our hospital faces ongoing challenges maintaining its excellence in the face of the financial and regulatory complexities of the U.S. healthcare system, as well as needing to select a new CEO to replace the outstanding leadership of retiring CEO Scott Adams.
You don’t have to take my word that Tricia is the best candidate for this position. In the recent Pullman League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, which you can watch for yourself at bit.ly/3pfbpiM beginning about 21 minutes into the video, it is clear that Tricia is the only candidate who has the temperament, skills and experience needed to guide our hospital through these challenges.
Carl Hauser
Pullman
Dealing with disinformation
I would like to know why the editorial board of the Daily News continues to allow people such as Dale Courtney and Chuck Pezenski continue to disseminate disinformation concerning vaccines and masks — with a diatribe against Dr. Fauci thrown in every once in a while. In the case of Chuck, several people have already refuted his anti-mask and anti-Fauci positions.
Now with Dale, I have to wonder where he is getting his information that natural immunity is better than vaccine immunity. He must not have read the Nebraska Medicine article of Sept. 20 that flatly states more than one-third of COVID-19 infections do not result in protective antibodies; that natural immunity fades faster than vaccinated immunity; and that natural immunity alone is less than half as effective as natural immunity plus vaccinated immunity.
Seems like, if nuclear technician Dale Courtney is going to make medical claims, he should have to give the sources for those claims.
Regardless, I wonder if such opinions are fit to print. Social media outlets are working overtime to keep medical disinformation from their platforms. I think it is just as important for a local paper to also work to keep disinformation from appearing in its paper.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
The right approach
I am writing in support of my friend Tricia Grantham who is running for reelection as Pullman Regional Hospital commissioner for District 1-A. Other supporters have already written about her vast experience as a commissioner (17 years, seven as the board president, three as the vice president). Others have highlighted Tricia’s 27 years of work serving as the assistant director and program manager of the Council on Aging & Human Services. What I can write about is having Tricia’s personal support and friendship for the 25 years that we worked together at the CoA&HS. My job title was “executive director,” however it was Tricia who handled every aspect of the day-to-day operations of the complex multi-service agency as well as recruiting, training, and supervising as many as five case managers who had clients all over Whitman County.
For many of the years that we worked together at the CoA&HS, Tricia was already serving as an elected hospital commissioner. Her role as a commissioner was a natural outgrowth of her work as a founder of the Whitman County Health Coalition in 1984. This group is now known as Palouse Alliance for Healthy Individuals, Families and Communities (The Alliance), and includes members from both Washington and Idaho. The Alliance’s mission has changed very little in 37 years: “The Alliance is committed to the development and promotion of community health and trust through community initiative and participation, interagency cooperation and collaboration, and the sharing of information, resources and funding.” Every word of that statement reflects Tricia’s approach to her work as a hospital commissioner, to her work with local community groups, and to Tricia’s continual support of friends and colleagues. Note the key words: community, collaboration, cooperation, sharing and trust; each concept is well known to Tricia.
Karl M. Johanson
Pullman
Voting for Faunce
I plan to vote for Ken Faunce for reelection to the Moscow School Board Zone 2. I urge you to vote for Ken Faunce too.
Ken has established a strong record of public service, serving nearly four years on the Moscow School Board, including as president of the school board for the past year. He has also served for more than a decade as a member and chair of the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission. He was recognized for his human rights work in 2019 with the Rosa Parks Award.
Ken Faunce is an educator, serving as a history professor at Washington State University for 20 years. He has been recognized for his teaching and commitment to students at WSU with several outstanding teaching awards. He knows firsthand the issues that educators face in delivering high-quality education.
In addition to serving on the school board, Ken Faunce also volunteers his time reading to elementary school students and serving as a student mentor.
Finally, I know that Ken is a dedicated and loving husband and father to four children.
Ken Faunce’s commitment to public education and his service to the community earns my vote for his reelection to the Moscow School Board Zone 2.
Michael Kyte
Moscow
He’ll be ready from Day 1
Sensible, pragmatic, even-handed, balanced and highly experienced are some of the first adjectives that come to mind to describe Art Bettge. He is sensible regarding utilization of the city’s limited resources and understands that the primary function of city government is to provide essential services such as water, sewer, streets, fire, policy and parks. We only need enough government to make Moscow a thriving community.
Everyone who lives in Moscow could expect equal treatment as ideology would not differentiate one citizen from another. Art has been faithfully serving our citizens for 18 continuous years since he first started cutting his teeth on the very important planning and zoning commission. He has the knowledge and experience to be an effective mayor from Day 1, a huge contrast to his three opponents. Please join me on Nov. 2 in voting for the only logical choice — Art Bettge.
Jon Kimberling
Moscow
The real threat to elections
I can feel the certitude of Lois Johnston in her letter, “Free and fair elections,” (Sept. 30). Her blethering contained so little verity but delivered so much bumkum. Her facets must include indolence, torpidity, fainéant, benighted and nescient.
Any unfamiliar words in the above paragraph? If so, time for some research. A little research could have certainly benefited Ms. Johnston along with some critical thinking.
I investigated her claims and found most of the claims in her letter were false or the result of ignorance. The Center for Technology and Civil Life is a nonprofit, nonpartisan charity. Zuckerberg donated $250 million. The Capital Research Center and Influence.org are partisan entities. The grants were open to all election boards to help offset COVID-19 costs besetting the election boards. Twenty-one (out of 44) Idaho counties received grants, closest being Benewah. Seventeen (out of 39) Washington counties received grants, closest being Spokane. The minimum award was $5,000; the maximum was $19 million for New York City.
The most blaring ignorance is the claim of “de facto elections chief.” To research this, one can contact the local elections board about the protocol for ballots, election personnel and the rooms where ballots are counted and stored. Before the Help America Vote Act, I was a database administrator for a county elections board, and thus, I have firsthand knowledge discerning her mendacious claims.
How can Ms. Johnston speak of corruption (fraud) when she doesn’t understand the process? Election boards have provided free and fair elections. Her charges of corruption have been proven false (three county recounts in Idaho and so many around the U.S.). Our Founding Fathers championed informed voters. The real corruption resides with Ms. Johnston, and her ilk, for churning out misinformed voters. The real threat to free and fair elections is ignorance, disinformation and misinformation.
Brandon Burch
Pullman
Fighting childhood cancer
Before you pin on a pink ribbon this month, please think about the gold one very few wore last month.
Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children in the U.S. My intent is not to minimize other cancers, diseases or national issues, but rather open up dialogue about this killer and its lack of funding. By the end of 2021, an estimated 1,780 children will lose their lives to cancer in the U.S. alone. They deserve better.
The average years loss of life to childhood cancer is 71, while adult cancers is 15. In the United States, 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before they turn 19. Without more money put into research (annually, adult cancer research receives $5.94 billion while childhood cancer receives $170 million), the prognosis won’t improve. Unlike adult cancers, most childhood cancers are not because of environment factors or lifestyle choices. Because of this, they are different cancers — yet children receive the same therapies, just at lower doses, of drugs that will likely cause a lifetime of side effects including secondary cancers. We can’t be afraid to talk about childhood cancer anymore — we have to fight it head on. We tried everything with our Thomas, who was born with leukemia. Chemotherapy. Car-T Immunotherapy. Radiation. Bone marrow transplant. Out of options, his doctor gave us an estimate as to when we would lose him: four months. Our vibrant, happy, playful 2-year-old would lose his life a week before Easter. Tommy didn’t know he was dying, he didn’t know he didn’t stand a chance. He didn’t know he was turned down for other trials because he was terminal. He just wanted to play. His death was painful and unnecessary. Something has to change, or nothing will.
Catherine Harner
Moscow