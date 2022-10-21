Christians and athiests
I agree with many points in Ryan Urie’s Oct. 14 column on atheism and Christianity, though I would like to add my observations as a Christian.
He notes that many atheists are as good as or better than many Christians at the compassion, nonviolence, and austerity found in Jesus’ teachings. I agree. However, Christians also make profoundly positive differences in the lives of individuals and society. The role of Christian churches in the U.S. civil rights movement is one example.
Mr. Urie observes that throughout history religions have committed many evils. True. Unfortunately, many church leaders have aspired more to domination than to creating a just society based on the love and equality envisioned by Jesus. However, Christians have worked to right those wrongs, individually and as organized denominations. I believe Christianity does inspire good.
Some readers may like to know of a Christian denomination that supports many ideals Mr. Urie espouses. United Church of Christ prioritizes Jesus’ teachings on justice, compassion, and inclusivity over symbols and creeds. Action to create a loving, just society replaces an internal focus on personal salvation. Love, not fear, is the motivating force. We are not threatened by atheists or agnostics. Instead, we welcome anyone interested in a caring, inclusive community seeking to explore the big questions of our existence, and to bring Jesus’ teachings to life. God might even get in a word edgewise, once in awhile.
Mr. Urie’s advice: “Instead of seeking conformity with any particular doctrine or label, we ought to live the questions with wonder and mercy for our fellow travelers.” Seekers would find this kind of church at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman.
Mary Carloye
Pullman
Happy to support this trio
Please vote and participate in our great democracy. I am thrilled to endorse and encourage you to vote for David Nelson for Idaho Senate District 6, for Tim Gresback for Idaho House District 6 Seat B, and for Trish Carter-Goodheart for Idaho House District 6 Seat A.
Nelson has served our community extremely well since he was first elected in 2018. He is dedicated, knowledgeable, and undaunted.
Gresback has been an outstanding Idaho attorney and a member of the Nez Perce Tribal Court. His passion for Idaho outdoors and sports are only exceeded by his dedication to improve our community and our state.
Carter-Goodheart has served on the National Indian Child Welfare Association Board since 2008. In addition to wanting to improve the Idaho foster care system, she is interested in improving our roads, our tax system, and our educational and health care systems.
All three candidates are concerned about the rising costs of living, the need to fix our Idaho tax code, and the need for affordable education. We need them in our state legislature. Please vote for Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Differences are striking
For the past few weeks, I have been researching information on the two candidates for the office of Idaho attorney general. In checking out the web pages for each candidate, I discovered one candidate, Tom Arkoosh, has a lot more legal and legal practical experience than Raul Labrador. The difference between the two candidates is striking.
Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to have lunch with Arkoosh. Tom was born and raised in Idaho and graduated from Harvard. Tom then graduated from Law school at the University of Idaho. He has served as a county prosecutor in Idaho. Tom has a lot of needed expertise in Idaho water law. He also has a wide variety of legal experience that will come as an asset to the office of Idaho attorney general.
What interested me the most was his views on operating the AG’s office in a nonpartisan manner. I was further impressed with his views on the oath to the United States Constitution and the Idaho Constitution. All we don’t need is another cultural warrior who will use his office to forward a political agenda or use the office as a stepping stone to further political office.
As an independent, life long registered Republican, I am supporting Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
J. Blair Moncur
Idaho Falls
She will fight for us
Yesterday isn’t what we need today. We are blessed to have a political system that allows us to
freshen up from time to time. I thank Patty Murray for her past service as I move to the future to
support Tiffany Smiley for the U.S. Senate. Tiffany is a healer — professionally and philosophically. She proved herself. She challenged and succeeded in overcoming a government policy that was wrong and unfair. She has courage and will fight for us. Tiffany will do an amazing job as our next senator in Washington, D.C. Tiffany, you go, girl.
Lucia Worthington
Vancouvers, Wash.
Job requires legal mind
I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general. Having worked in the attorney general’s office for several years, it is very important to have an attorney general who is unbiased, well-versed in the law and willing to take a stand when supporting or opposing a law. This office requires a legal mind to explore all reasonable options and laws, not one that listens to only one side of the equation.
Arkoosh, with his experience as a prosecutor and with more than 40 years in the legal profession, will represent every Idahoan fairly and responsibly. He will not cater to special interest groups or fringe partisan politics. He is fair, independent and very well-qualified.
Please vote Tom Arkoosh for attorney general.
Lori Mann
Boise
Endorsing Berglund
I’ve known Carl Berglund for over 20 years, even before I became a state legislator. Carl is loaded with integrity and common sense. His background is fixing problems using all the information that can be gathered. He works well with others and will get the needs of Latah County completed on time and under budget.
His door will be open, he will listen and achieve.
I fully endorse Carl and hope you will give him your vote this November.
Mike Kingsley
Lewiston
Fry is right pick
With the election coming up soon I would ask all of those eligible to vote to do so. Not only is it a right, it is also a duty. I would also encourage you to vote for Julie Fry for Latah County clerk. Based on her education, experience and philosophies she will do an excellent job with the clerk’s duties as well as protecting the election process.
Chuck Bond
Moscow