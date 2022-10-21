Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.