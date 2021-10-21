Don’t reelect Sorensen
In reviewing Pullman City Council candidate Al Sorensen’s actions, I can’t vote for him. There are three areas of concern:
1. He treats people poorly. Throughout the process for the End Racism Now mural he was condescending and rude to the Pullman Arts Commission and mural supporters. You want elected officials that treat everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of whether you share their beliefs or opinions. Watch the video proceedings. Art Spring said it better than I can in his Feb 27 Letter to The Editor, “You will see Al Sorensen combat the arts commission chair in a tantrum as if his parents are making him go to his sister’s ballet recital.“
2. Al can’t be trusted. He advocated that people should avoid being tested for COVID-19 and that Whitman County should suspend testing, to allow businesses to reopen sooner, as reported May 6 in this paper. A willingness to manipulate the data to under-report pandemic cases indicates an underlying view that the ends justify the means. We don’t want an elected official that is willing to “cook the books” to support his position.
3. He is insensitive to minority communities. In June 2017, the Pullman City Council voted 6-1 to make Pullman a welcoming city for immigrants. The one dissenting vote was Al Sorensen. On Feb 24 of this year, the paper reported his statement, “When it comes down to it, does any life matter more than another?” regarding the words “Black Lives Matter” in the mural. He does not appear to understand that the emergency is black lives as he parrots the “all lives matter” mantra of the alt-right.
So, I will vote for Francis Benjamin, campaigning with “Building a Welcoming Community Together.”
Gary W. Scheer
Pullman
Faunce deserves your vote
Ken Faunce is running for reelection to the Moscow School Board. I have known Ken personally for many years. He has been a voice of calm and reason on the school board, both as member and recently as chair. If you haven’t heard any controversy over school board meetings or policy it’s because the current board, under Ken Faunce’s capable leadership, is doing an excellent job. We need to keep Ken’s experience and wisdom to maintain our excellent Moscow schools. If you live in Moscow School District, Zone 2, you will find Ken Faunce on your ballot. Ken has been doing a great job and deserves your vote.
Archie George
Moscow
He’s uniquely positioned
I am writing to support Ken Faunce for reelection to Moscow School Board, Zone 2. I have known Ken Faunce for many years and always found him to be kind, calm and thoughtful. As a former school board member myself, I know how much there is to learn in one’s first term. Although Ken Faunce’s first term on the school board has been anything but normal, dealing with all the issues of the past couple years has given him great insight and knowledge into how the school system works. Ken Faunce is on the Harmony Team and the Interest Based Bargaining Team which, coupled with his wide involvement in community affairs, particularly the Human Rights Task Force, makes Ken Faunce uniquely positioned to serve all the patrons of Moscow School district.
Vote Nov. 2 for Ken Faunce for Moscow School Board, Zone 2.
Margaret Dibble
Moscow
Parker has my vote
Julia Parker is a long-term Moscow resident who has seen our community from the views of all ages, as a parent who raised her children from young to grown and through the eyes of the elderly patients she helps as they manage aging on the Palouse. She has appreciated the beautiful parks, paths and hills of Moscow and knows the cultural amenities as a parent and patron. She’s volunteered with youth soccer and been a parent of youth musicians. She has also volunteered at public schools, with local civic and environmental organizations, international programs and now is a member of the Moscow Human Rights Commission.
As a future city council member, she will bring all those perspectives to decision making. At a recent candidate forum, her answers were thoughtful and well researched. She recognized that the future of Moscow depends on moving toward clean energy, to try to prevent even smokier, hotter summers than this past one. Finally, Julia is a listener, who will listen to citizens in her work to make Moscow’s future vibrant and sustainable. Please join me in voting for Julia Parker for Moscow City Council on Nov. 2.
Diane Prorak
Moscow
Backing Hailey Lewis
I am delighted that Hailey Lewis has chosen to run for the Moscow City Council. I had the privilege of working with Hailey while she was a student at both the elementary and high school level and have since enjoyed following her successful college and career path. I know her to be a compassionate, thoughtful, and creative problem-solver, who is not afraid to dig into complex issues in order to develop efficient and effective solutions. She’s a thinker and an organizer.
Hailey’s goals for Moscow center around fiscal responsibility and investment in our community with an eye to sustainable growth. She will solicit and welcome input from constituents while making data-driven decisions. Her experience at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories monitoring and analyzing rules and legislation that impact businesses will provide valuable insight. Hailey has also been active in supporting arts and events in our community for many years.
I encourage you to check out Hailey Lewis’ website (haileylewis.com) to learn more about this young woman who is “passionate about making sure Moscow is a welcoming community for all.”
Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Insanity must end
I wonder where this will all end. The Associated Press reports more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed with the intent to force the medical community to allow patients the right to be treated with Ivermectin over the objections of attending physicians.
But I wonder if the lawsuits will stop there. Why not allow patients the right to be treated with anything they want? Perhaps medicinal prescriptive powers should not be restricted to medical professionals. All legal drugs should become over the counter for purchase, such as aspirin and antacids. We can treat our own wounds with any antibiotics we please — never mind the risk that over time these antibiotics when misused will increase the risk of promoting antibiotic resistant pathogens and render them useless, for all potential patients. In fact, why not abolish the FDA and make all drugs legal? If I feel that heroin best treats my depression, why should it be illegal for me to use it? Where is my liberty to decide what is best for me?
I do hope that everyone reading this letter realizes the insanity of what I suggest above. We have a safe and effective medical system, which Rush Limbaugh once described as the best in the world. Let’s keep it that way and end these crazy lawsuits.
Larry Fox
Pullman
WSU made the right call
I am writing to express my thanks and admiration to Washington State University President Kirk Shultz and Athletic Director Pat Chun. The firing of football coach Nick Rolovich must have been an agonizing decision for them, but they showed true leadership and made what may be an unpopular decision among CougNation. As public servants, they made the right decision to keep the public safe. This is leadership.
Yes, my heart is breaking for the team and the same emotion was evident on Chun’s part at a recent press conference. However, this is absolutely coach Rolovich’s fault and he needs to own it. The state vaccine mandate was announced months ago. If he was convinced at that time that he was not going to comply, he (and the assistant coaches) should have resigned. This would have allowed the university to do a proper search for a new coach and given the team time to adjust. Instead he made a selfish decision, drawing things out until the very end. As the highest paid employee in the state, did he think he would have some special dispensation?
That said, go Cougs and beat BYU!
Lennis Boyer Watts
Pullman