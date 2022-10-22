We all need to understand climate science. Not just to make sense of the climate crisis but to avoid being misled by climate deniers. Knowledge is power.
The climate fundamentals are simple: Sunshine warms the Earth, and the Earth radiates this heat back into space as infrared. Earth’s temperature results from how much radiant heat gets trapped by greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. Greenhouse gasses are trace gasses but have a disproportionate influence on temperatures.
More than 99.9% of the gasses in our air are not greenhouse gasses: nitrogen, oxygen, and argon represent 78%, 21%, and 0.9% of our atmosphere and are not greenhouse gasses. Greenhouse gasses make up a fraction of the remaining 0.1%, and control our climate by slowing the infrared flow to space. Greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide are Earth’s “thermostat gasses.” Of these gasses, carbon dioxide is responsible for more than three-quarters of the greenhouse gas effect, which is why it gets the most attention.
Atmospheric water vapor complicates this simplified description. Water vapor does trap infrared but is not considered a greenhouse gas because it follows the temperature, is almost all from natural sources, is short-lived and is highly variable. Water vapor supercharges temperature swings and stores the energy released in hurricanes and tornadoes. When we increase greenhouse gas concentrations, we raise the temperature which increases atmospheric water vapor and the destructive power of weather events.
Since the industrial revolution, when we started burning fossil fuels, carbon dioxide levels have risen from 0.028% to 0.042%, a 50% increase in this primary greenhouse gas. And once you realize that we’ve raised Earth’s thermostat by 50%, you don’t need to be a scientist to understand why we might need to turn it down again. And quickly, so please consider the climate when you vote this November.
Likes Mitchell’s trajectory
Representative Brandon Mitchell has been doing an excellent job serving in the Idaho House and we need to reelect him to continue on this positive trajectory. Mitchell is a successful business owner who knows how to budget, how to cut unnecessary costs, and how important it is to reduce wasteful spending. During these uncertain and trying economic times thanks to Democrat policies ... we need business-minded, commonsense Republican representatives like Mitchell. Along with working to reduce burdensome small business regulations, Mitchell has also been working on property tax relief and election integrity. Our elections are not secure. Amazon address labels and student ID cards should not be legitimate verification to vote. Mitchell is correcting this so our Idaho elections are actually determined by Idahoans, not out-of-state individuals. Your wallet and your vote need Representative Brandon Mitchell for Idaho House, District 6.