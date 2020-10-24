Jordan will bridge divide
Paulette Jordan is running for the U.S. Senate seat held too long by Jim Risch. Paulette will bring new vibrancy to Washington, D.C., and be a credit to our state. Wouldn’t it be nice for Idaho to be recognized for informed optimism and forward-leaning approaches to healthcare, the environment, 21st Century job creation, equality and transparency? Paulette will focus on the well-being of everyday Idahoans, regardless of party or social status.
In contrast to her opponent, she’ll be approachable and accessible. When you have questions or problems, she’ll provide a timely, focused response, not a vague fill-in-the-blank form letter, long after the fact. She’ll take time to understand issues and how her votes would affect the lives and livelihoods of real people, families and the environment, not appeasing special interests or proving partisan purity.
Unlike Jordan, Sen. Risch is a talker more than a listener. Even in meetings with civically inspired high school students, he could be counted on to pay little heed to their concerns, but to predictably launch into a rote speech about what he perceived as atrocities of national debt. Ironically, under his watch, that debt increased $7 trillion since 2016, to $26.6 trillion, with a debt-to-GDP ratio around 136 percent. I wonder what rote speech he’s delivering now.
It would be refreshing to see Idaho known for setting an example of reaching across the partisan aisle, to get work done on behalf of the American people. Electing Paulette Jordan would be a big step in that direction.
Nancy Chaneyand Gary Bryan
Moscow
Jordan, not Risch
The Lincoln Project is one of many groups composed of Republicans who previously spent years working to elect Republicans to office, but are now working with a number of individual Republicans to defeat Donald Trump. Why?
They see his cruelty, his corruption, his incompetence, and his lack of a moral compass. The delegation from Idaho has failed to get the message. After Trump’s impeachment, Sen. Risch, claiming vast experience as a prosecutor, didn’t insist on witnesses in the Senate trial, and went to sleep during the proceedings. Perhaps if he had paid attention, he might have heard evidence that compelled Mitt Romney to conclude that, of course, Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of the public trust.”
By the end of 2017, Trump was desperate for a legislative achievement. In response, Congress passed what they called the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.” Senator Risch is all about lower taxes, but the vast majority of the benefits accrued to the wealthy and were supposed to pay for themselves. Instead, they guaranteed trillion-dollar annual deficits. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Risch let it be known that he, unlike Senator Corker before him, would be all-in with Trump. Sen. Risch received an invitation to join Trump on Air Force One. Sen. Risch must have felt special to be so honored. Sen. Risch failed to recognize that Trump was using him. So much for the separation of powers.
Being a senator has been a nice gig for Risch, but it is time for a change. Paulette Jordan represents that change. Please vote for Paulette for the Senate.
Alan Van Orden
Pocatello
Voting to approve R90
This November, I am voting to approve R90. This will require school districts across Washington state to teach age-appropriate, medically-accurate and inclusive sex education in K-12.
Growing up in Pullman, my sex education was inadequate. It failed to teach me about healthy relationships, affirmative consent, decision-making or LGBTQ+ inclusive education.
Left with a lack of information, I was forced to educate myself through other means. This included the internet, friends or unfortunately sometimes through lived experience. All of these sources are often unreliable and inaccurate. As a result, I have been put in a number of unsafe situations that could have been avoided if my peers and I had been given the tools and resources to make informed decisions.
All young people across Washington state deserve to see themselves represented in their sex curriculum and to learn about affirmative consent, personal boundaries and healthy relationships. I urge you to approve R90 this November so young people have the education and information they need to make safe and informed decisions about their bodies and lives.
Gabbi Nazari
Seattle
Still doesn’t get it
Here we are winding down to the election and I still don’t get it. Forty percent of our citizens are intent on voting for Donald J. Trump. Just since last week he made a false claim that his election opponent is a criminal and called for his arrest; but you don’t care. He has called one of the world’s great experts in pandemics Anthony Fauci an idiot; but that doesn’t seem to bother you.
He extols the merits of letting the virus rip through the population to achieve “herd immunity” (killing untold hundreds of thousands more citizens); but that works for you. Another week goes by with millions suffering from a collapsed economy and no relief or leadership coming from the White House; but you don’t care.
Trump continues to send out his army of lawyers to find ways to suppress the vote; but that does not bother you.
In a town hall when asked about his retweet of a crazy theory that Barack Obama orchestrated a conspiracy to hide the fact that Navy Seals didn’t really kill Osama bin Laden; but that doesn’t bother you. He went on to make a long list of false and misleading claims. Most egregious to many was his fallacious statement that 85 percent of people who wear masks catch the coronavirus; but that is OK with you. This is all just in the past week.
But really all these actions you overlook pales in comparison to the result of his continuing dismissal of the seriousness of the most significant health emergency that has affected our country in a century. As of this writing, the virus is surging around the country. 225,285 U.S. citizens are dead. Many more will die because of Donald J. Trump’s inept response and lack of leadership.
Seriously? Does he deserve your vote?
Robert Anderson
Pullman
Election letter deadline
The deadline to submit a letter to the editor regarding the election is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Please deliver your letter in the body of an email to letters@dnews.com. Include your name, city of residence (for publication) and phone number.