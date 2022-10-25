Elect David Nelson

Dave Nelson has ably represented us in the Idaho Senate for two terms. He has shown that he is a thoughtful legislator who studies each bill carefully before casting a vote that he believes represents his constituency.

An interesting metric is his score on the Idaho Freedom Index compiled by the very conservative and goofy Idaho Freedom Foundation. Dave had a score of 27% last term, one of the lowest on the list. Yes, that means that he is voting for you and me, not for bizarre ideas supported by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Compare this to his opponent’s score during the one term he served in the Senate of 92% voting the Idaho Freedom Foundation way. Do you want a senator who can’t think for himself or one who really represents us? The choice is clear (davidnelsonforidaho.com). Reelect Dave Nelson for the Idaho Senate.

