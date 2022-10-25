Elect David Nelson
Dave Nelson has ably represented us in the Idaho Senate for two terms. He has shown that he is a thoughtful legislator who studies each bill carefully before casting a vote that he believes represents his constituency.
An interesting metric is his score on the Idaho Freedom Index compiled by the very conservative and goofy Idaho Freedom Foundation. Dave had a score of 27% last term, one of the lowest on the list. Yes, that means that he is voting for you and me, not for bizarre ideas supported by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Compare this to his opponent’s score during the one term he served in the Senate of 92% voting the Idaho Freedom Foundation way. Do you want a senator who can’t think for himself or one who really represents us? The choice is clear (davidnelsonforidaho.com). Reelect Dave Nelson for the Idaho Senate.
Earl H. Bennett
Genesee
Hospital solution needed
The League of Women Voters has positions at the national, state and local levels supporting health care access for all while controlling expenditures. The League of Women Voters of Pullman has a well-established position regarding health care. As stated in our positions for 2021-23, we “support measures to provide access to and the availability of affordable health care in Whitman County.”
We are of the opinion that Proposition 1, a bond proposal on our local ballot, is aimed at providing more access by relieving crowding and extending more local specialty offices by moving away from renting costly spaces. The proposed bond is also focused on expanding existing spaces for emergency, surgical, imaging, laboratory, and other diagnostic/therapeutic services vital to offering the continuum of care to our community. There have been 18 remodels in the last 18 years. A longer term solution is needed now. Please carefully consider these issues when you fill out your ballot.
Anne Lewis
Pullman
Lewis is the co-executive officer of the League of Women Voters of Pullman
Columnist story shameful
Shame! Shame on Lena Harding for writing a piece mocking a disabled person and reiterating a lurid and prurient incident which is probably only an “urban legend.” Withholding the person’s name does not absolve Ms. Harding or the Moscow-Pullman Daily News of the shame of printing this story item. I do not find it humorous, it just seems sad and cruel.
The city of Pullman is working hard within our downtown revitalization project to ensure that residents and visitors of all abilities can be accommodated comfortably in our future cityscape. It is not an easy task.
The upside of Ms. Harding’s piece may be that it reminds us to leave in the past outdated attitudes and encourages us to be sympathetic and inclusive of all our fellow human beings.
Eileen Macoll
Pullman
Macoll is a member of the Pullman City Council
The 81% rating
I appreciate the Moscow-Pullman Daily News’s correction clarifying my assertion that Brandon Mitchell’s education rating from the Idaho Freedom Foundation was, indeed, accurate. I stand by my statement — the 81% education rating comes from the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s own website.
If you believe in public education like I do, the lower the score — like in golf — the better. By comparison, retiring Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy scored 56%. Sen. David Nelson was given a 13% rating.
Mr. Mitchell talks like an education moderate in Moscow, but when he gets to Boise he votes with the extreme right wing, for example, in rejecting $6 million in federal funding for prekindergarten education.
If the University of Idaho gets unfairly attacked again for “indoctrinating” students, unlike Mr. Mitchell I will properly defend the school like President Scott Green did. Mr. Mitchell’s silence on indoctrination in Boise was deafening. District 6 voters don’t want to send a culture war soldier to Boise. Instead they want a proven community builder like me who can help unleash our blossoming lightning-in-a-bottle entrepreneurial spirit that makes us the envy of Idaho.
Tim Gresback
Moscow
Punishing extremism
We are all concerned about inflation, but don’t think Republicans will solve the problem. They will manipulate the system so the rich will get richer and richer. In addition, Republicans will not protect your privacy, as manifested by failure to protect a woman’s access to healthcare and failure to protect your right to marry the person of your choice; they will not support Social Security and Medicare programs; they will interfere with your voting rights; they will destroy public schools. If none of this hurts you directly, it will hurt someone you care about. Republicans must be punished for their extremism. They won’t get it unless you withhold votes from them.
Shirley Ringo
Moscos
Tim will be ‘champion’
Please join me in voting for my friend and colleague Tim Gresback for Idaho’s District 6 House Seat B. I know Tim to be a hardworking advocate for his clients, and believe he would bring the same diligence to bear in Boise on behalf of his constituents. I know Tim to be a problem solver, and personally experienced him bringing people together to overcome monumental hurdles, despite initial differences in perspectives and opinions. Our communities live or die by the strength of public education, and Tim will be a champion of that cause in our legislature. Vote for Tim on Nov. 8.
Wynn Mosman
Moscow
Gresback is a force
We met Tim Gresback and Sarah Nelson soon after they moved to Moscow. We quickly discovered that Gerri and Tim had attended the same high school in Circle Pines, Minn., where Tim had grown up in a family of 12 children. Even in high school, Tim was a force to be reckoned with.
Tim’s Midwestern upbringing and sensibility have made Moscow a better place to live. Sarah and Tim’s community involvement is expressed in their support for the Palouse Ice Rink, the French Film Festival, various legal and educational groups, and behind-the-scenes work for dozens of candidates and causes.
We were thrilled when Tim decided to run for the Idaho Legislature. We believe he will be a great representative for the diverse interests of Latah, Lewis and northern Nez Perce counties. Tim will win friends, build coalitions and work tirelessly for his constituents. We urge your support for him for Idaho House, District 6, seat B.
Kenton Bird and Gerri Sayler
Moscow
Backing Carter-Goodheart
If you have not met Trish Carter-Goodheart, candidate for District 6 of the Idaho Legislature, I encourage you to do so at 5 p.m. tonight at the Moscow 1912 Center. Trish, from Lapwai, is a wife, mother of two and a community leader.
Trish is energetic, knowledgeable and ready to go to work to represent the people of District 6. Trish speaks her mind and is true to herself, not a party platform. When opposition candidates speak of “being moral” by imposing their ideas on us, Trish says that being moral means being kind, helping your neighbors and being part of the community.
Trish’s opponent, Mrs. Lori McCann of Lewiston, states she is a moderate but her voting record shows otherwise. She voted to prosecute women and their health advisors for seeking a medical abortion. She votes with the Republican extremists who have taken over the Idaho Legislature.
Trish is her own person. She has fresh ideas. She knows what it is like to have to choose when the child you carry and want and love is not viable and has no life. Yet Mrs. McCann and her party would have a mother facing such a choice, face prison and possibly death, leaving orphaned children behind.
Follow Trish’s example. Be kind to your neighbors. Respect a woman and mother’s right to choose. Be a community leader, not a follower of the Republican extremist platform. Vote Trish for representative in Distrist 6.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Grateful for Mitchell
I have known Brandon Mitchell for more than5 years. He is an honest, hardworking man who values God and family. I am an immigrant from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Brandon has helped me find housing and provide furniture and household items so I can live here in America. He serves the community in many ways. He is charitable to the community, food banks and schools and is always willing to help me in any way. Last year, Brandon helped me complete my citizenship paperwork so I could become a U.S. citizen. I am so grateful to have him represent me in government.
Margaret Charles
Moscow
Kim for county clerk
As Election Day approaches, I urge your readers to prepare to vote Nov. 8. Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 during regular business hours at the Latah County Courthouse. You can register and vote the same day; one of the better election laws in the country.
Idaho does elections right, and to keep it that way, I hope that you will support Alexa Kim as your next Latah County clerk. I know her to be honest, intelligent and knowledgeable having worked alongside me as my deputy auditor for several years. I appreciate that Alexa is willing to run for this elected position and assure you that she will continue the non-partisan approach we have enjoyed in all aspects of Latah County government.
Henrianne Westberg
Moscow
Support for Largent
Michael Largent is running for reelection as Whitman County commissioner, District 3. He has 16 years of experience in handling county commission affairs. We are fortunate he is willing to run for another term, because he is supremely qualified. He knows the ropes, inside and out. He is experienced in working with individuals and agencies to accomplish county objectives. He will be 100% worth his commissioner’s salary — and in these trying budgetary times, with inflation eating away at scarce resources, we need someone who is experienced in examining all the angles and making the best use of the funds allocated to our county. Largent is so knowledgeable that he trains new county commissioners throughout the state after they are elected.
Largent understands fund accounting, essential to a commissioner’s role, and state constitutional requirements and limitations. As a county commissioner, he has handled 16 budgets in 16 years with 16 audits. He is the immediate past president of the Washington State Association of Counties and was a board member of the National Association of Counties. He has lobbied on behalf of counties in both Olympia and Washington, D.C. He has also testified on county issues before the U.S. Congress. This is a public servant in Whitman County of high caliber indeed.
Largent’s opponent, John-Mark Mahnkey, doesn’t have 1/16th of Largent’s expertise or knowledge. My impression is that Mahnkey doesn’t really have a grasp on the nature of the county commission. And when he complains that our county does not have GIS — “Geographic Information System technology” — Largent correctly explains that the county does have GIS, and that the public interface is yet to be completed.
Largent has been endorsed by the Washington State Farm Bureau and the Whitman County Association of Realtors.
Nancy Grunewald
Pullman
Election resource available
Election Day is Nov. 8 and early voting has started. To aid you in your decisions, the League of Women Voters of Idaho has published an online voter guide at VOTE411.org. This is the only statewide nonpartisan guide available in Idaho.
The League invited all federal, statewide, legislative and county candidates to participate by answering contest-specific questions posed by the League. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to selecting.
This “one-stop shop” for election information provides user-friendly tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and most have joined. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidate information. A comparison tool allows voters to see candidates side-by-side for each contest.
The League of Women Voters of Idaho is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to voters. We encourage those eligible to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan, so they are prepared to cast their ballot confidently — whether by absentee ballot, early voting or in-person at the polls.
Murf Raquet
Moscow
Raquet is the chairman of the Vote411 Committee for League of Women Voters of Moscow