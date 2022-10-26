IRS additions

Mike Crapo’s ad, running daily ad nauseum, is sending a message meant to make us worry that the Internal Revenue Service is going to show up at our house and take more of our money. Not true.

Because the budget of the IRS has been cut under every Republican Congress in the past 40 years, it no longer has the number of people needed to check the complex returns of many corporations and billionaires. (Think the number of attorneys Trump has dealing with his return — which he said he’d release when it was complete.)

Tags

Recommended for you