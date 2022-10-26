IRS additions
Mike Crapo’s ad, running daily ad nauseum, is sending a message meant to make us worry that the Internal Revenue Service is going to show up at our house and take more of our money. Not true.
Because the budget of the IRS has been cut under every Republican Congress in the past 40 years, it no longer has the number of people needed to check the complex returns of many corporations and billionaires. (Think the number of attorneys Trump has dealing with his return — which he said he’d release when it was complete.)
The goal of Biden’s policy is to have enough people to make sure these entities not paying their fair share start paying their fair share. The plans Biden has proposed are all for the good of the “average” person, not the rich, who aren’t bothered by inflation.
Please read the platforms of each party before voting. You may not agree with all of the items in their platforms. What is said by candidates doesn’t translate with what they say they are going to do if elected. “For the people” and “by the people” have quite different meanings for Republicans.
Karen Lewis
Moscow
Vote Democrat
Republicans nationwide want to control women, books we read, how children are educated, who can run for office and anything else pertaining to our freedoms. In Idaho, we are facing a well-entrenched Republican majority in the legislature. Not only does Idaho’s legislature want to control freedoms, they want to be able to call themselves into session whenever they want. That means they would have unfettered access to meddling in governmental decisions at taxpayer’s expense with limited input from Idaho citizens. If you want to change this backwards legislature, come election day, vote blue. Vote for Democrats who will stand up for our personal freedoms. Idaho Republicans are puppets of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which means our voices are silenced. Repubs are “graded” by the foundation according to their votes. Their intent is to silence anyone who does not agree with their white, Christian, conservative views. As an Idaho native, I have seen the politics of this state become as backwards as some of the worst racist Southern states. Is that how we want to be viewed? Come election day, vote. Vote Democratic. Vote no on SJR 102. For our freedoms, our environment and the children.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Our actual values
I’m writing to fellow Idahoans in an attempt to make sense of the barrage of lies, disinformation, and outright hate-mongering coming from the Trump wing of the Republican party. In their ongoing attempt to sabotage our country and its institutions for naked political gain the GOP is now fear-mongering about crime, and is scapegoating and demonizing teachers, librarians, health care professionals, scientists, women, LGBTQ people, immigrants and our nonwhite friends, neighbors and work-mates. Any reasonable person would conclude that they have nothing positive to offer — just division, distrust and resentment. And all while claiming to be exemplary Christians. Go figure.
Please take the time to learn the issues and ask which candidates better represent your values, rather than simply pushing your buttons and appealing to our collective fears and prejudices. I’ve voted in every Idaho election for the past 30 years and am solidly convinced that most Idahoans are good and decent people, unlike many of the extreme candidates that win low-turnout Republican primaries and then coast to victory and positions of power and influence in our state. Visit the websites of Democratic candidates and ask yourself whether they better represent your actual values, notably freedom and liberty.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Kim for county clerk
Latah County has had a fine tradition making voting as easy and inclusive as possible. Keep this tradition by voting for Alex Kim for Latah County clerk. Kim has worked for four years in the county clerk’s office. I have found Kim to be very knowledgeable and helpful in my dealings with the auditor’s office. Her opponent in contrast appears to know little about the job and could only say that she would have to rely on the existing office staff, such as Kim.
Keep elections running smoothly. Vote Alexa Kim for county clerk.
Margaret Dibble
Moscow
Confident in process
Vote-counting concerns have drawn considerable attention across the country ahead of upcoming midterm elections. I want to tell you about my experience in Moscow. My husband and I put our absentee ballots in the drop box outside the Latah County Courthouse. Shortly thereafter we received a letter from Larinda Valdon, the elections deputy in the Latah County Clerk’s office, stating that, “Unfortunately, we are unable to accept your Absentee Ballots because each of you signed the wrong envelope. Michael, you signed Christina’s and Christina, you signed Michael’s. Please stop by our office and the correct envelope.” We stopped a few days later and corrected the problem. Yo! I am impressed and I am confident my vote will be counted.
Tina Baldwin
Moscow
Restoring the IRS
Misrepresentations abound in Mike Crapo’s ad claiming Biden and Pelosi “supersized” the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS has been starved of funds for years. Do you realize that there used to be regional IRS offices with auditors in Idaho. Did you know they used to train front desk persons to help taxpayers. Have you ever tried to get help or even just clarification on the meaning of a cryptic notice from the IRS recently? We have. It took months to resolve and travel to Washington state. And it was due to an IRS failure in data entry. Crapo apparently wants to keep this new inefficiency. Adding more funds to the IRS is not adding fat, it’s restoring the agency.
Cheryl Halverson
Tensed
My perfect candidate
It seems almost de rigueur on the part of some columnists and letter writers in the Opinion section of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that Republicans always be represented in a negative light. Many Republicans, so the thinking goes, are “racists,” “homophobes,” “white supremacists,” anti-abortion radicals, gun fanatics, anti-LGBTQ, advocates of some “Great Replacement Theory,” opponents of trans rights, and (gulp!), even “antisemites.” The list goes on.
I’ll not contest some of these frequently leveled accusations by the woke. Not at all. Better to state positively what convictions I, merely a Republican by default, think the ideal political office seeker should have, especially in light of the upcoming midterm elections.
He/she should, first of all, be solidly pro-life. He/she should fight vigorously against all phony charges of overwhelming societal racism. He/she should resist all forms of transsexual hormone therapy or genital mutilation. He/she should decry every aspect of the perverse homosexual agenda, including same-sex marriage. He/she should insist that local police forces be strengthened, and that crime at all levels be prosecuted and punished appropriately; that law-abiding citizens have the right to possess firearms.
What is more, and this may be a pipe dream, my perfect candidate would oppose any more U.S. involvement in foreign wars, including the present supplying of weapons to Ukraine. He/she should demand that we completely disentangle from the Middle East, and that Israel not be given a dime more of taxpayer money to fund their wars there. Israel is not a “strategic partner” of America. That’s a lie.
I realize that Democrats and Republicans walk in lockstep when it comes to Israel and funding the military industrial complex. So I may be asking too much of an acceptable candidate at this time. However, the establishment of Jeffersonian democracy is still a dream, and the thought of cutting off all forms of foreign intrigue remains a pleasant fantasy.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
Recent postcards
I am a rural resident of Latah County and received three political postcards in the last week.
The first postcard presents a grainy picture of David Nelson, a classic red barn with the name “Guanghui Energy Company Farm” and an imposing picture of Xi Jinping with his wallet and suggests that China is aggressively purchasing Idaho farmland. The U.S. Department of Agriculture maintains stats on international governments’ purchases of U.S. farmland. As of 2020, .8 (not even 1 percent) of Idaho’s agricultural land is held by international investors. British, German and Canadian investors have purchased the most property in Idaho. This anti-David Nelson postcard is misleading and anti-Chinese.
With the second postcard we see a smiling Brandon Mitchell and the message that he has signed a U.S.Term Limits Pledge. That’s a pledge for Congressional or federal change; it has nothing to do with Idaho or its current problems.
The third postcard displays the faces of three women and one girl, all in situations where the right to reproductive freedom is needed. Finally, a postcard that addresses a real issue in Idaho.
David Nelson and Tim Gresbeck support reproductive choice for all women as do a majority of Americans. It’s ironic that Dan Foreman and Brandon Mitchell both advocate for limited government but support big government’s control of women’s reproductive choices. In fact Foreman wants to close the “loophole” around rape and incest in the current Idaho law. Idaho needs legislators, like Nelson and Gresbeck, who are critical thinkers, compassionate, and committed to improving the lives of Idaho citizens, not candidates who conjure imaginary problems.
Pam Bettis
Moscow
Support for Berglund
Long time Latah County Dist. 3 resident Carl Berglund has the experience and character to effectively represent the people of the district as Latah County commissioner.
I support Carl Berglund for Latah County Commissioner, Dist. 3.
David Sutherland
Moscow
Dependent on fossil fuels
I applaud the high school students who are concerned about climate change; however, I urge them to make sure their conclusions are based on sound science and economics. Moscow’s weather has warmed in the past 50 years. There have been more frost-free days and winters have been milder. Precipitation has not changed markedly. The overall impact has generally been beneficial.
Based on computer climate models, which have been significantly overestimating the rise in temperature due to increased carbon dioxide, some forecasters are predicting dire future consequences, which the mainstream media is parroting. At this time, a transition to solar energy to reduce carbon dioxide production is definitely not economical as the world is finding out. Less carbon dioxide is put into the atmosphere via a gas vehicle than an electric vehicle when the life cycle of each is evaluated and most people cannot afford an EV. The recent history of California and Germany proves that a rapid transition to solar will not work at this time. We are suffering high inflation and supply chain problems in part because this administration is attempting to shut down the use of fossil fuels.
It takes a lot of fossil fuel to mine the key minerals for solar energy equipment and to build the necessary structures. Collateral environmental damage is significant with all aspects of major solar projects. At this time the economic life of these structures is relatively short and recycling of the economically useless structures is expensive. China has a near monopoly on the critical metals and is the major producer of solar panels which is a national security risk.
Since China, India and other countries are continuing to increase carbon dioxide production, nothing the U.S. does will lower carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. And our economy and quality of life are dependent on fossil fuels.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow