What is God’s platform?
In his recent letter-to-the-editor, Larry Kirland argues that God-abiding folk should vote for Trump because Trump stands on the Republican platform.
How about God’s platform, Larry? Whereas Trump wants to exploit the environment for the sake of the wealthy. God hopes we will care for all of creation, as does God.
Whereas God calls us to love our neighbor as ourselves, Trump and his administrators have shut the door on refugees, asylum seekers and poor immigrants, and have divided hundreds of immigrant children from their parents. This is anti-life, anti-American.
Whereas God loves the whole world, no exceptions, Trump’s “America first” policies have put America’s position as a beacon of faith and hope in jeopardy.
C’mon, Larry. Give your friends, your faith and your country a chance to be fruitful.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
She’s right for the job
As a moderate independent who votes for individuals rather than party, I ask you to consider Dulce Kersting-Lark to represent you in District 5 of the Idaho House of Representatives. I had the opportunity to work with Dulce while serving on the Latah County Historical Foundation Board of Directors.
From an early age, Dulce worked at her mother’s Iowa small-animal veterinary business and she understood her father’s work as a large-animal veterinarian assisting the needs of ag producers.
In her current position she has become familiar with Latah County rural areas and communities. Although these experiences provide her the understanding to represent me, who is a partner in agribusinesses and rural Latah County resident, Dulce Kersting-Lark has other strengths I see as necessary for an effective legislator for all citizens.
Below are three of Dulce’s strengths I would like to share with you:
Pragmatist: Dulce is guided by practical deliberations and matters rather than by ideals or ideology.
Fiscally responsible: Dulce understands that a balanced budget requires more consideration than simply repeating the words “lower taxes” and “reduce funding.”
Consensus builder/collaborator: Dulce is a historian who views the past and present without judgment which allows her to find common ground to work from and to work with others.
Idaho’s citizens, businesses and communities deserve longterm, financially sound solutions to address state and county challenges such as road and digital infrastructure, education success, and mental and physical healthcare access.
Please join me in sending Dulce Kersting-Lark to Boise to do the tough work required for safe, healthy, educated and thriving Idaho communities and citizens.
Jacie Jensen
Moscow