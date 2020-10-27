Talented candidates
A number of excellent candidates are running for local offices this fall. David Nelson is running for a second term in the state Senate. Raised on a farm on the Palouse, he owns a business in Moscow and was chair of the Latah Democrats for many years. In his first term he worked to expand internet access in rural areas, expand funding for transportation infrastructure, support expansion of Medicaid and increase state support for education, K-12 through vocational training and universities.
Dulce Kersting-Lark and Renee Love are running for the Idaho House of Representatives. Dulce is the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. Her main interest is to increase state funding for education, including supporting internet across the state and funds for capital projects. A geologist at the University of Idaho, Renee’s science background enables her to craft solutions to technical issues important to Idaho’s economy, such as climate change.
Tom Lamar is running for a second term as Latah County commissioner. Tom, executive director of Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, has served on the Moscow City Council and is known for his hard work and ability to draw people together to get things done. Kathie LaFortune also is running for her second term as Latah County commissioner. She and Tom collaborate with Commissioner Dave McGraw for the benefit of all residents of the county.
Let’s take advantage of these well-educated, hard-working, candidates who can bring real progress on the important issues facing Idaho in the next Legislature.
Mary Jo and Joel Hamilton
Moscow
Rep. Troy knows us
Vote for Caroline Nilsson Troy on Nov. 3. Rep. Troy works hard for us in Boise. She brought funding to Benewah and Latah counties for our roads. She supports funding for and accountability in our K-12 education system. Mrs. Troy supports the University of Idaho, Idaho’s flagship institution. She will fight to keep our rural communities strong and to keep our public lands in public hands with management for multiple use and reduced fire risk.
Rep. Troy is recognized as one of Idaho’s most successful and productive legislators. She isn’t afraid to work hard, to ruffle a few feathers, to dig through tough issues to get the job done. She will help build an economy that supports good paying jobs, make sure small businesses can thrive and protect our rights to protect ourselves.
Rep. Troy is working to reduce suicide rates in Idaho. She carried legislation requiring all school district employees, from teachers to bus drivers, to have training to identify and act on early warning signs. She spearheaded a taskforce to focus on reducing suicide deaths in Idaho. We need her to continue this important work.
Caroline Nilsson Troy is an Idaho native. She knows us and she knows our communities. She cares about us. Rep. Troy is a rare individual who is dedicated to serving us in Boise. She works tirelessly for her constituents in Latah and Benewah counties. She makes decisions that relate to us. Vote for Representative Caroline Nilsson Troy on Nov. 3. Send her back to work for us in the Idaho Legislature.
Greg and Heidi Linehan
Moscow
Listening and learning
As my campaign for the Idaho House of Representatives comes to a close, I want to express my sincere gratitude for the countless residents of District 5 that have made this a truly remarkable experience. Running for office is unlike any other endeavor I’ve undertaken. It has been equal parts educational, inspiring and humbling.
My thanks go to the hundreds of residents who have greeted me at their doorsteps and have been willing to share with me their greatest concerns for our state. The open conversations I have had with folks about property taxes, education, jobs, the environment and a host of other topics have helped me learn so much. Time and again I heard folks say that the first step to solving any problem is civil discourse, entered into in good faith that compromise can be achieved. I am ready to do just that, and I have the necessary skills to get to work on day one in Boise.
I am also grateful for the experts who have let me pick their brains about all sorts of topics, including commercial property taxes, higher education, mental healthcare, homelessness, childcare and much more. There are incredibly smart and dedicated people here in District 5, and I am looking forward to collaborating with them as a representative.
Finally, I could not have run this race without the support I’ve received from so many. The words of encouragement, the hours volunteered and the generosity have all meant so much to me.
Being a legislator takes hard work and commitment. I have been listening and learning for the last 10 months, and I want to continue this work in Boise, in service to the residents of District 5. Please learn more about my campaign at dulceforidaho.com and consider voting for me Nov. 3.
Dulce Kersting-Lark
Moscow
Backing Nelson
I founded a nonprofit because I am passionate about providing meaningful opportunities for our students when they graduate from high school. I support David Nelson because I know he cares deeply about that too.
David knows that it is critical for us to improve Idaho’s going-on rate. That’s the percentage of students who graduate from high school with a plan for post-secondary education or training. Our going-on rate is among the worst in the nation, and David supports investments to fix this.
That’s huge, because the going-on rate is not just a number. It’s about students’ futures and their lifetime opportunities. The going-on rate is low because students don’t see reasonable, affordable alternatives for continuing their education and training. Improving the going on rate means improving the opportunities for affordable vocational training and college, something David supports. And it means improving the pathways from high school to all the things that can come next.
Our children are our future, especially in this unsettled time. And in this time finding creative and innovative ways for them to go on is critical for everyone. That’s why I urge you to reelect David Nelson.
Peggy Jenkins
Moscow