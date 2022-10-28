Editor's note: The deadline to submit election letters is midnight, Nov. 1
Fulcher promotes sane policies
Rising energy costs are one of the largest drivers of inflation since energy is a necessary input into virtually everything we need, use and buy. That’s why the Democrats’ war on conventional fuel development and production has done such serious harm to everyday Americans. The so-called green energy policies have already done irreparable damage to many other countries worldwide, sending some like Sri Lanka into chaos, poverty and starvation. Europeans are wondering whether they will be able to heat their homes this winter. The financial and political elites pushing these policies apparently do not care about the human suffering that they cause while they themselves live in luxury.
I don’t know about you, but it seems like I have to work more hours just to squeak by with less than ever before. Inflation is a hidden tax that comes when governments overregulate and overspend, and there is no indication that it is going to get any better. Bleeding our national oil reserves dry to artificially boost domestic supply and temporarily curb fuel prices, while at the same time poking the Russian Bear repeatedly in the eye is absolute lunacy. Republican Russ Fulcher is committed to once again pursuing our critical domestic energy resources. He is also committed to curbing federal spending and does not support the proxy war that we are waging with Russia. Please vote for Russ in support of his sane, pro-America policies.
Gresham Bouma
Princeton
Lamar is best choice
Tom Lamar, as a Latah County commissioner, listens and pays close attention to the concerns of his constituents regardless of political party. He has earned the respect of major players from both parties, as seen in Republican Earl Bennett’s Oct. 22 letter in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Bennett observed that you can find him everywhere around the county, attending events and talking to all of his constituents. Tom is friendly, approachable, respectful and finds the best in whomever he meets.
Tom has a clear record of being fiscally responsible, and he is dedicated to spending taxpayer money carefully. We are fortunate that we have such a hardworking team player who wants to continue to work for all of us.
Join me in voting for Tom Lamar. You can vote early, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 4, or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Latah County Courthouse, Room 7B. For Election Day voting on Nov. 8, check the Latah County website for polling locations.
Karen Jennings
Moscow
Support for the hospital
I am writing to support Proposition 1 and clear up some misconceptions. This is not the same hospital bond proposed in 2019, but a leaner, stripped down version focused on essential needs. The expanded space is mostly for direct healthcare needs including emergency services, surgery and recovery rooms, specialty healthcare, physical and occupational therapy, sleep medicine, cardiopulmonary services, pediatrics, family medicine and laboratory services. Don’t be fooled by our hospital’s spacious entrance and central hallway. Patient care areas, particularly emergency medicine and surgery, are too small to accommodate growing patient volumes, resulting in longer wait times and less than optimal conditions for patients and staff.
As a public hospital district, our hospital is required to use excess revenues to improve community medical services and pay for necessary facility upgrades. As a hospital commissioner, I know that all excess hospital funds are devoted to the hospital’s mission of nurturing a healthier quality of life for our community. The hospital has already paid for many improvements including electronic medical records, same-day services, orthopedic services, and expanded space for the new family medicine residency training program. It has also financed necessary equipment upgrades but needs the community’s help to fund this proposed patient care expansion of our healthcare facility.
This hospital expansion was designed to meet the needs that hospital staff and hundreds of Pullman residents have identified. This is your hospital and you deserve one that provides the best care. To recruit new providers and medical specialists to Pullman, we must have the space and facility they need. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we cannot rely on overburdened medical centers to access specialty care. We must provide these services locally and with your help we can do that.
Please vote on Nov. 8.
Karen Karpman
Pullman
Arkoosh right for job
I am writing this letter in support of Tom Arkoosh for Idaho’s attorney general. Tom is an Idaho native who grew up in southern Idaho. Through his law practice, he has experience with 21 of Idaho’s boards and agencies. His expertise in water law is especially valuable for Idaho. Beyond his wealth of professional experience as an attorney, Arkoosh is realistic and level-headed. Whereas his opponent has bought into the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and has the support of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a group that wants to do away with public education.
Because of his more moderate thinking, he has earned the endorsements of a number of prominent Republicans, including Ben Ysursa (former Idaho secretary of state), Jim Jones (former Idaho attorney general and chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court), and Phil Batt (former Idaho governor).
I urge you to choose someone who is down-to-earth and pragmatic — join me and cast your vote for Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
Cyndi Faircloth
Moscow
Trio backs education
I am writing this letter in support of David Nelson, Tim Gresback, and Trish Carter-Goodheart. All three candidates are informed, thoughtful and will make decisions to help Idahoans. We need elected officials who will support all people in Idaho, not just the extremists like the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart value education in Idaho and fully support educators. Their opponents talk about supporting public education but if you look at their actions it is clear they have supported directly or indirectly groups who want to dismantle our universities and public schools.
Idahoans overwhelmingly support public education and want strong schools. We need representation in Boise that will support and protect public education. Outside groups are attempting to take needed money from our public schools and use it to support private interests. Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart will oppose this unlike their opponents. We need representatives who will continue to support education and teachers in Idaho. David Nelson has a clear record in the Senate of supporting education and Tim Gresback and Trish Carter-Goodheart fully support public education in Idaho. Their opponents either openly oppose public education or are influenced by those who do. We need strong education in Idaho for all, not just those who have money. Vote for Nelson, Gresback and Carter-Goodheart. They will represent all of Idaho, not just the extremist few.
Ken Faunce
Moscow