Enjoys paying taxes
When did defunding schools become a conservative value? Having recently reached the age of 60 myself, I will venture an answer to this question. One of the most shameful hypocrisies within my lifetime is the current trend of older Americans sucking at the public teat all their lives without so much as a peep, but then crying “socialism!” and “government tyranny!” once they and their own children no longer need public schools, have their homes paid off, and are receiving free government healthcare via Medicare. Is this what’s behind the current campaign to harass and take over school boards, too?
The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bogus libertarianism is based on a greedy pipe dream of getting rich if only you could pay desperately poor workers $2 an hour to work in dangerously unsafe conditions while destroying the planet and poisoning our air and water and bodies, without any accountability or enforcement.
Despite not having children myself, I happily pay taxes to ensure that other people’s children have the opportunity to attend decent and hopefully well-funded and solidly-staffed public schools, to include the various clubs, sports and activities that make school more than just memorizing facts and taking standardized tests. I likewise enjoy paying taxes to support public libraries, parks, swimming pools and all the other public goods that I myself enjoyed when I was growing up.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Bettge is best for job
As an, almost, lifelong resident of Moscow, I have seen many changes both in Moscow’s physical configuration and approach to politics.
The upcoming election is extremely important, at the core is how we go forward as a unified city doing what is best for the majority of residents.
To accomplish this, candidates with experience and deeper knowledge of how a city is run and managed, what the job descriptions of positions are and no agenda except to make our beautiful city a great place to live, are vital.
Art Bettge, who I have known personally and as a civil servant since 2003, is the only mayoral candidate with any experience and first hand knowledge of how a city runs. He is currently president of the city council, has been a councilor for eight years and was a member of Planning and Zoning for 10 years.
A vote for Art is a vote for calm attitude, experience, knowledge and a desire to go forward to the benefit of Moscow.
Kathy Weber
Moscow
Vote, and sign petitions
Roughly 67 percent of eligible Americans cast their votes in last November’s election, a record turnout. However, it is predicted that less than 15 percent may show up for municipal level elections. Let’s not let that happen here. The people we elect for mayor, city council and school board will affect our day-to-day lives. Go to vote411.org to learn about the candidates.
Please vote 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2. If you are not registered, or if your address has changed, you can register at the polls. Bring your photo ID and proof of residency.
There is one more thing you can do on Election Day. We almost lost our right to get citizen-led initiatives on the ballot when the Idaho Legislature and Governor Little passed and signed a law to make it virtually impossible. Thankfully, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional. On Nov. 2, you have the opportunity to sign three petitions, making it possible for them to be on the 2022 ballot: to increase funding for K-12 education; to increase the minimum wage; and to allow physicians to prescribe medical marijuana. Whether or not you support all of these, we want to get them on the ballot so Idahoans can decide. Moscow voters, look for volunteers with clipboards 100 feet away from the polls. If you vote by mail or do not see volunteers, stop by the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center anytime from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 2, where there is ample parking, and sign the petitions.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Faunce tends to the details
Keeping our schools operating requires attention to detail and a willingness to take on tasks many of us avoid. Reading budgets, understanding contracts and reviewing schedules are among tasks that might sound like drudgery to many, but members of a school board must be ready to do. Moscow School Board Chair Ken Faunce embraces this work and does it carefully and with sensitivity. He seeks to understand different points of view and works to make Moscow schools welcoming places for all students.
Local government, including the democratic oversight of our schools, is best done by people who take the work seriously and who are good at it. Please vote to keep Ken Faunce on the Moscow School Board.
Nancy Nelson
Moscow
A deadly campaign
With the National Institutes of Health admitting to funding gain of function research in Wuhan, it is time to step back and consider some things that we know at this point. We now know that (Dr. Anthony) Fauci lied to Rand Paul when questioned about funding the deadly research on coronavirus gain of function. We also know that last year Fauci used a completely discredited study in The Lancet on hydroxychloroquine, a study that turned out to be a complete fabrication, to suppress its use in treatment here in the U.S. We also know that the same parties that suppressed the life saving use of hydroxychloroquine are also doing all they can to keep Ivermectin unavailable to the public.
With today’s information availability it is not hard to look up the scientific studies for ourselves, and that is what we should be doing, instead of listening to those who tell us to follow the science but seldom cite a study nor supply critical related information about the studies they do cite. Additionally, international news confirms that other countries such as India are using Ivermectin with overwhelming success. As if withholding lifesaving information and treatments were not enough, what is worse is this vaccine-pushing agenda that fails to inform the public of the unprecedented vaccine related deaths and injuries being reported in the Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System.
The system has reported more vaccine related deaths (over 17,000) than all other vaccines combined in all of VAERS history. Additionally, studies have come out of Israel and Britain that confirm the superiority of natural immunity from having had COVID-19 over the waning benefits of the vaccine. It appears that Big Pharma with their tentacles attached to our politicians, our health departments, media, social media and our medical institutions is waging a deadly campaign.
Gresham Bouma
Princeton
Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention addresses COVID-19 vaccine safety at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3DSRxpH. Common myths and facts about the vaccine — including a section about VAERS — are addressed here by the CDC: bit.ly/3ASCqKY.