Vote Taruscio, Parker, Lewis
Gina Taruscio has consistently been an excellent city councilor. She is well-versed in Moscow’s concerns, challenges and character. She engages a wide variety of people. She is an enthusiastic agent in fostering the balances to keep us realistically grounded and successful at being the best that Moscow is known for. Gina has a unique ability to cut through gnarly council debates when complex discussions wander into the weeds. She is able to come up with that adept insight to capture a way through the labyrinth to a workable resolution. It is a stellar asset. Gina is the top choice for councilor.
I’m so pleased Julia Parker is running for city council so we can tap into another stand-out resource for Moscow. Months ago, she began to attend city council meetings, which a serious candidate should do. She had spoken once during public comments regarding COVID-19 and masking. As a nurse who had contracted the virus while providing group training for elder care patients, she spoke simply, factually, sincerely. She was unforgettable. She’s worked or volunteered in vital areas such as sustainability, affordability, civil justice and diversity. She’s ready and able to serve on the city council. Julia is leagues above the other new candidates.
I do not know Hailey Lewis but here’s what I find notably promising. In a candidate forum regarding our earlier mask mandate, her response focused on the evidence: citizens overwhelmingly being in favor of masking and the city’s assistance to businesses in operating flexibility. She’s Moscow-grown and eager to put her love of the city forward in a civic context. She prioritizes key elements in the council’s agenda, which suggests she’ll operate in a team approach. Jim Boland is her treasurer, who was an outstanding councilor himself.
Vote Taruscio, Parker, Lewis for City Council.
Victoria Seever
Moscow
Echo chamber needs a change
I support Kendra Pickard and Tim Halvorson for the Moscow School District board. There has not been a contested election for any school district seat in almost two decades, perhaps longer. This is because the board has consistently replaced its own members through interim appointments versus promoting open seats and letting the public vote. Those who have worked in this oft unrecognized role deserve thanks. That does not change the fact that the incestuous practice of appointment created a school board that has failed to address critical issues for decades.
The “newest” school in the district is more than 50 years old, and an immense amount of your money is spent on failing facilities every year. Drive in any direction from Moscow to see what modern and efficient schools look like. Surrounding districts have somehow built new schools, yet with lower tax rates than Moscow’s indefinite levy. After a poorly managed construction bond election failed 16 years ago, district leadership apparently gave up trying to address this need.
Instead, they chose to invest years and countless dollars to covertly impose radical educational theories upon the district without any meaningful public input. This got parents’ attention, and many started looking at what has been going on in our district. In addition to other issues that have been illuminated, the failure of leadership to create modern and healthy schools was laid bare by COVID-19.
Our students, teachers, and the Moscow community deserve leadership and vision, not an echo chamber that prevents them. Perhaps the word “incumbent” should be cause for real concern in this election since none of the current board has been elected by voters in decades. It is time for more diverse viewpoints and experience, and we finally have a choice. This is why I support Tim and Kendra for the MSD board.
Dale T. Miller
Moscow
Good choices for Moscow
Moscow is at a turning point in many areas, with significant decisions pending regarding growth, water, housing, traffic and looking for ways to achieve a more harmonious community while maintaining our traditional and deeply held values of diversity and inclusivity. Thus the Nov. 2 election for city council and mayor is especially important.
I have read through statements made by candidates on VOTE411 and watched candidate forums, and I strongly favor and will vote for Julia Parker and Hailey Lewis, two gems for city council. Julia has impressed me with her work and life experience, calm decision-making abilities, and willingness to listen and learn. Hailey has lived her life in Moscow and done volunteer work on Rendezvous and Renaissance boards and has valuable work and training in her employment as a policy analyst at SEL.
Both desire to listen to the community and work collaboratively as contrasted with candidate Steve Harmon, who says he is running “to overtake the extreme left as they fight to unravel our state and federal constitutions.” My vote for mayor goes to Art Bettge based on his experience and proven commitment to good governance.
I again thank our current city council and mayor for their courage and foresight in passing the mask ordinance based on information from scientists and health authorities. This saved lives, kept many businesses open and allowed our vulnerable citizens to live safely. That decision hasn’t turned Moscow into a dictatorship in spite of the fears and claims of those who unnecessarily harassed and insulted elected officials who were doing their best for the safety of us all. Let’s hope we can do well going forward voting for good choices including Julia Parker, Hailey Lewis, and Art Bettge.
Please vote Nov. 2 to help keep Moscow a safe, livable community.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
She’s a rising star
Several of the Moscow City Council candidates have lived here two years or less. It takes a while to become part of a community and to understand it well enough to make decisions on behalf of the residents. I am voting for candidates who have spent a fair amount of time involved in Moscow’s community life, participating in groups and activities that help better our community.
Hailey Lewis is one of the long-term candidates. Having grown up here, she has experienced Moscow’s public schools, has seen Moscow through the eyes of a UI student and now lives it as a young adult making a living on her own. When I heard her speak at a candidate forum, I decided that our community would really benefit from having her energy, intelligence and perspective on city council.
Hailey is articulate and does her research on the issues. She is a rising star, and I’m very glad she wants to focus her efforts here in Moscow.
Think about who you would like representing you: newcomers who don’t yet know our unique community, or long-term residents who have dedicated themselves to helping this city.
Vote Hailey Lewis for Moscow City Council on Nov. 2.
Diane Prorak
Moscow