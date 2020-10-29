Moral, accountable freedom
I want America back again. I am well aware that the America before Donald Trump was not perfect. However, under his presidency, we have witnessed unleashed depths of hate, and divisiveness, demands of unfettered freedoms even though they threaten the lives of others, unidentified militarized forces sent uninvited into our cities, encouragement of domestic terrorism, racial unrest, an immigration policy that uses abject child cruelty as a deterrent, policies that value money over human life, the abandoning of our allies while coddling to dictators and autocrats, and direct executive branch attacks on our electoral processes.
The lack of oversight by elected representatives and the justice department have enabled Mr. Trump to rule more like an autocratic dictator than a duly elected president, which is a direct attack on our representative democracy and constitutionally mandated three “separate but equal” branches of government.
Even as we exceed 225,000 deaths from COVID, with record-breaking new cases every day, there is no coherent strategy free of political interference for containment nor for safely reopening businesses and schools. Neither God nor the Constitution grants the right to endanger the lives of other human beings. With our elections only days away, Mr. Trump continues to openly encourage efforts to disrupt through slowing down the post office, voter suppression, and ignoring Russia’s interference attempts.
Our first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, police officers, essential workers, government officials who listen to science and public health personnel who have led us through the horrors of this pandemic deserve more than this. We as Americans are better than this. The stock market may be soaring, but we have a lot of work to do. Make freedom moral and accountable again. Please vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Sharon Curtis
Moscow
The need to move forward
Somebody put a fake newspaper in my mailbox the other day, a broadsheet called the “Latah republican.” The masthead said it’s a lowercase “r” republican “because our great nation is a republic ... not a democracy ... (and because) American Exceptionalism is self-evident.” Apparently the publisher doesn’t know that our nation is actually a representative democracy (its political process) and a constitutional federated republic (its political structure). Nor that exceptionalism is earned, not a given.
As an obsessive reader of anything that comes my way, I leafed through the screed and saw, among the praiseful pieces on Ammon Bundy and Gabriel Rench, an article by Caroline Nilsson Troy. Troy’s contribution was an argument for training our children to use firearms, to become familiar and safe with rifles, shotguns and handguns. Moreover, she writes, “We must provide them with opportunities to safely practice and develop skill and familiarity with firearms for them to become advocates.” It seems candidate Troy would head us back to the territorial frontier days.
While Troy is busying herself with boosting the radical pro-gun lobby, however, she neglects the real needs of Idaho families. We need stronger advocacy in Boise for better educational funding, improved and more accessible rural health care — including mental health services — and wiser agricultural and wildlands management policies to improve both our environment and our shameful record of food insecurity. We need a representative who is more attached to forward-looking ideas than to a political party.
These are reasons why I voted for Renee Love. Please join me in electing Renee to represent District 5 in the Idaho legislature. She has the skills, energy, vision and dedication to work effectively on solving our critical issues. She will help lead us into the 21st century, instead of heading us back to the 19th.
And that unsolicited “newspaper”? It was quite suitable for starting fires in my woodstove.
Stephen P. Banks
Moscow
Thoughts on ‘junk’ mail
Thank you to all the folks at the U.S. Postal Service for your efforts to deliver through all kinds of weather, and in the face of a sickness threatening us physically, politically and socially. I am sorry the agency has had to fight so hard for its existence for decades. You provide a historic and vital service to our communities which should be ensured without question of whether or not you produce a good enough balance sheet. You represent the public trust.
Thank you to our local newspapers, especially The Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, for managing to keep the paper coming despite lagging subscriptions. You, too, are a public service and a vital lifeline for many, some receiving the paper via mail delivery. These newspapers are classified as periodicals, meaning they pay a lower rate of postage than a first class letter, but a higher rate of postage than advertisements and other mail classified as “bulk mail.” This is yet one more cost of doing business our historic newspapers must pay to serve the public.
Some bulk mailings are “boxholders,” meaning every person having a mailbox or on a prescribed mail route is to receive that mailpiece. It is substantially cheaper for the sender, has broad distribution, but is mostly used by those selling something that, more often than not, is probably viewed by most people as “junk.”
Recently there was a boxholder in my mailbox designed to look like a newspaper. It was an ideological sales pitch paper. Though odd-sized, it was still useful on the bottom of the birdcage. I’m glad for the revenue to the Postal Service and the reminder of the value of a real newspaper.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
Deserves her bipartisan support
Dulce Kersting-Lark certainly has my vote, and she is actually receiving bipartisan support.
Here’s why. She has proven herself to be a solid leader as the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. She is not only an excellent curator of our regional history, she has also brought that history to citizens of all ages and political persuasions with her creative outreach efforts, such as the annual bus tours of southern and northern areas of Latah County with fascinating stories of local history and geology. During pre-COVID-19 times, she organized many interesting presentations by longtime residents about various aspects of the region.
Dulce is interested in and has the ability to listen to people’s stories and concerns, regardless of age or political affiliation. She has a deep understanding of Region 5. As an historian, she has the skill to research both sides of issues and synthesize the information in order to arrive at objective decisions that will benefit our region. I urge you to take this opportunity to vote for Dulce Kersting-Lark for House Seat 5A.
Karen Jennings
Moscow
About The Borgen Project
Hello, my name is Isabella Salle and I am an advocate and volunteer for The Borgen Project, a nonprofit that is addressing poverty and hunger and working towards ending them. My goal as an advocate is to make people aware of this organization so that more people are educated on what it is we do and how to help if feeling inclined. The website https://borgenproject.org/ goes into more detail of everything the organization does and a great source for information.
With the pandemic, The Borgen Project is urging people to reach out to their state leadership and encourage them to support current legislation, such as the COVID-19 Global Response. Urging leadership to support additional resources for the State Department, USAID and other development agencies as Congress considers the next emergency supplemental. With COVID-19 possibly pushing 265 million people to starvation by the end of 2020 and 500 million more people into poverty due to the economic fallout. Now is the time to use our voices to help others and ourselves. The Borgen Project website is a great source to help advocate for others in third world countries by having prewritten emails you can use to send to your state leadership. Thank you for reading.
Isabella Salle
Pullman
He listens and responds
Please join me in reelecting Tom Lamar as Latah County commissioner. Tom has shown unwavering and nonpartisan support for rural communities and families. Commissioner Lamar has worked tirelessly to insure efficiency in our county government, advocating for economic development, job training and improvements to rural infrastructure. Tom continuously fights for the health of all community members. And he believes in science.
I’ve known Tom for over 30 years and respect him greatly as approachable, hardworking, real and always dedicated to bringing the best to Latah County. He listens and responds. Tom is a very honest, caring and intelligent team member.
Please vote for Tom Lamar to represent all of us.
Ann B. Hart
Moscow