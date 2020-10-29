Reelect David Nelson
Please join me in reelecting David Nelson to be our Idaho State Senator from District 5 (Latah and Benewah counties).
David’s priorities, such as improving access to health care for more Idahoans and investing in quality public education for Idaho’s young people, are priorities I wholeheartedly support — priorities that open opportunities for individuals while also promoting a strong economy for all of us.
In addition, though, I am impressed by the way in which David has gone about representing us in Boise. He works hard to be accessible and accountable to his constituents, making time for frequent meet-and-greets all around the district, reliably participating in candidate forums, regularly sending out newsletters and so on. I value this in an elected official, all the more so during this hyper-partisan time.
I have known David for about 20 years and have always found him willing to listen to my point of view even when it was different from his own, while also clearly letting me know where he stood. Again, staying engaged and listening respectfully are important for developing compromises and moving forward on controversial issues. David’s style has clearly earned him the respect of his colleagues in the Idaho Senate and state government more broadly, as evidenced for example by his appointment to the Governor’s Economic Rebound Advisory Committee for COVID-19.
Enough said. We need David Nelson as our senator in Boise. Please vote for him.
Judy Brown
Moscow
You can’t tell me what to do
Well, yes we can. In World War II, we had universal rationing — we needed government issued coupons to buy sugar, meat, butter, shoes, nylons and much more. I had mild scarlet fever at 8 — could not go to school — and could interact only with a gowned, gloved, and yes — masked — mother. There was a quarantine notice “Entrance Denied!” on our front and back doors.
My father had only one kidney but served as an air raid warden in our neighborhood. At night, no lights could burn in our houses without drawn black-out curtains over all windows. The wardens were all armed — they had the right of arrest — and we had a shelter in our basement, a high-up locked box for daddy’s gun, and we had handcuffs and chairs along the rail granddaddy had built into the wall. No German or Japanese plane ever reached the U.S., but we were ready, disciplined, and 95 percent consenting to such measures.
School kids competed in teams to bring newspapers, fat, tin cans, unneeded metals, appliances to school on salvage day — no required participation — but how all-in we kids were.
If there is a national mandate to mask, keep apart, etc. — yes, we will tell you what to do. And your rightful civil disobedience will be adjudged in court after a period in our quarantined jails. Lock you up. Guys and gals, we wear seat-belts and we don’t smoke in public spaces. Please, what a trivial right going maskless is.
It’s time, too, to pull any pastor’s coat who is leading us astray. We are asked to love our neighbors — keep them virus free. Can we be proud to be 4 percent of people on earth with 25 percent of the deaths?
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Backs Handy
I am writing this letter in support of Tom Handy for Whitman County commissioner. As a successful businessman with 20 years of experience, Tom has demonstrated his ability to effectively manage budget challenges caused by changing economic conditions.
Through his long history of being involved in a variety of community-based organizations devoted to providing a quality environment for the Pullman community, he has demonstrated his leadership capabilities. He has a proven record of being able to listen and learn when working to solve problems. He has appreciation for the uniqueness and beauty of the Palouse and envisions maintaining the Palouse’s special features when planning for expansion and growth. I particularly appreciate his interest in addressing climate change issues, making infrastructure improvements and supporting the proposed Colfax-Albion-Pullman rail-trail.
I believe that a vote for Tom is a vote for a productive and prosperous future for Whitman County.
Jann Hill
Pullman
Votes are not valentines
If you had the chance to either rehire or replace an employee that didn’t show up for work, which would you choose? Do you know the names of your senators and representatives in Congress? Our current congressional representative, and our senator up for reelection rarely even return to Idaho, and when they do, they do not hold town halls, meet with constituents or even meet with the press.
They don’t show up for the job. It’s time to replace them with candidates who have worked hard, have a proven track record, and pledge to serve the people of Idaho. Paulette Jordan is running for the U.S. Senate. Rudy Soto is running for Congress in Idaho’s first district. Give them a chance to prove their worth and live up to their promises. Your vote is not a valentine — you aren’t confessing your love for the candidate. It’s a chess move for the world you want to live in. Voting for Paulette Jordan and Rudy Soto would be good chess moves.
Constance Brumm
Moscow