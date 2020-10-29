We need Troy in Boise
Caroline Nilsson Troy is a proven, productive and successful legislator. Her work focuses on growing the rural economy by supporting education and improved infrastructure, supporting job creation, reducing the regulatory and tax burden on families and small businesses and securing investments in our roads so farmers, ranchers and loggers can efficiently get their products to market.
Representative Troy served for five years on the Idaho Suicide Prevention Council developing a statewide plan, securing funds for our local recovery center and supporting the FCC’s establishment of a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. She is endorsed this year by the Idaho Association of Educators for her part in the development of suicide prevention gatekeeper training for all school district employees.
Troy founded the Farm, Ranch, and Timber Caucus this year. This is a bipartisan group with members from the House and Senate working together to solve problems that impact our rural communities. Issues of greatest importance for our smallest communities are health care, jobs, schools and transportation.
Over the past three terms, Rep. Troy has voted in favor of every educational bill or budget, including fully-funding the career ladder, the early reading initiative and providing additional unrestricted funds for school districts to use toward their own unique priorities. She is committed to working hard for our schools.
Rep. Troy partnered with tribal members from across the state on legislation to bring awareness to the serious issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. And, her 2017 legislation, House Bill 041, allows Medicaid recipients to establish small savings accounts in line with the national ABLE act.
Caroline Nilsson Troy finds common sense solutions for complex challenges. She is known for doing what is right, not what is easy. Vote for Caroline. We need her representing us in Boise.
Kay Maurin
Moscow
Don’t back Handy, trail
We have a serious threat in the Whitman County Commissioner race. Tom Handy is running against incumbent Dean Kinzer. Mr. Handy is an outspoken backer of the CAP (Colfax, Albion, Pullman) Trail, along the idle rail line. Nancy Mack encourages people to vote for Mr. Handy. She states: “We need commissioners who will lead this effort and who understand the value that capital projects such as bike trails bring a country like ours.”
Do we want a commissioner advocating for a trail at our doors? No! The residents who live along this idle rail line have been fighting a trail for years. Please support us in our fight by voting for Mr. Kinzer. Tell your friends about Mr. Handy’s desire for a trail, and our desire that no trail be built near our homes.
We have a team of commissioners that work together, and realize the constraints of a limited budget. Where would funds come from for a trail? Neither do we want a divided team full of conflict and contempt as we have at the state and federal levels? Support the property owners, vote for Dean Kinzer.
As we are hearing all the time, “we will fight this together.”
Karen Hinnenkamp
Pullman
In support of Handy
I am writing in support of Tom Handy for Whitman County Commissioner District 2. As the commission has long strived to increase retail in the county, a person with retail experience will be of great value to the county commission, and Tom has this experience. He’s also shown long-time active involvement in county business development and the Pullman Chamber.
The argument that due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency this is not a time to change out our elected officials, alluded to by Mr. Kinzer in his blue flyer, is false. Government can always use a fresh and innovative vision, particularly from someone like Tom Handy who has energy, willingness to listen and ability to act. As a retail businessman, Tom has shown that he has the creativity to remain successful in these COVID times.
In his blue flyer, Mr. Kinzer touts his time on the Cavalry [sic] Christian Center Board of Deacons as an example of his leadership. Yet the church was a colossal failure, with a pastor allegedly embezzling several hundred thousand dollars over 10 years and absconding to Texas. Worse, the church chose to cover up the matter and not press charges (Moscow-Pullman Daily News April 16, 2015). Facing bankruptcy, leadership was forced to sell the church to the city of Pullman (for the new city hall).
With Tom Handy’s knowledge, integrity, ability to listen and work with others at all levels, he will be a successful member of the Whitman County Board of County Commissioners.
Scott Cornelius
Pullman
Love, Kersting-Lark, Nelson
Vote Renee Love for Idaho House. Renee Love’s opponent claims to be a moderate yet allows her name, along with two other legislative candidates, to go on a paper advocating the arrest of Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and Moscow Police Chief James Fry. You might argue that a failed senator, defeated in his last election and a political newcomer, who recently lost a city council race, don’t know any better.
An incumbent representative running for reelection and claiming to be an independent voice and a moderate should know better. Renee Love really will make government work for you. Renee Love knows the importance of health care, freedom and education that her opponent pays only lip service to. Vote Renee Love and Dulce Kersting-Lark for Idaho House. Vote David Nelson for Idaho Senate.
Margaret Dibble
Moscow
Vote with empathy
It is my first time voting in an election.
As a young voter, I’m excited to be participating. As a young person, I’m terrified about what’s coming next if people don’t vote with empathy.
I hope that Whitman County voters see that their president doesn’t take responsibility for the catastrophe that he has so directly caused. I hope they see that Joe Biden has spent his entire life healing from his own devastating misfortunes and has the capabilities to heal our country. I hope they see that, for my peers and me, we have to live on this earth for another 60 (or more) years, and we deserve politicians who will make that idea less apocalyptic.
I hope they vote “yes” on Referendum 90, mandating comprehensive sex education in Washington public schools. This is something I, and my teen council, lobbied for. It aims to provide age-appropriate education so that every child understands their bodily rights and health.
I hope they don’t give their votes to Mary Dye, Joe Schmick or Mark Schoesler. Rep. Schmick and Sen. Schoesler never even tried to listen to us when we talked to them. Those two used derogatory language, tried to distract us, disrespected us by so-called “multitasking,” sometimes not even allowing us a proper space to talk to them in. No matter your beliefs, at least elect someone who makes time for their constituents and listens to them.
I hope voters can look at the fires and the smoke in the skies, at our deteriorating forests and prairie, and vote in such a way to protect our world, their children, those in a tough spot, and those they’ve never met. Our lives depend on it.
Lilienne Shore Kilgore Brown
Albion